Somerton to provide water to public housing complex

With Yuma County wanting to decommission an aging on-site water system at the Valley Vista Apartments, Somerton has agreed to install a water main to provide city water to the property. The 84-unit public housing complex is located at 2050 W. Main St.
The county operates and maintains the complex with funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The Board of Supervisors, acting as the Housing Governing Board, authorized Chairman Tony Reyes on Nov. 15 to sign the Valley Vista Water Main Extension Project Intergovernmental Agreement with Somerton.
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has approved financing for the construction of the project through its Small Drinking Water Systems Fund grant of $325,871 and a Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act grant of $593,843.
Somerton will contribute $150,000 from the city’s Water Capital Improvement Project fund. The county will pay the $318,921 balance needed to complete the project with pandemic recovery funds from the American Rescue Plan Act through the U.S. Department of Treasury. Somerton will invoice the county periodically throughout the project until the funds are exhausted.
Somerton will be in charge of constructing, advertising for bids, awarding and administering the construction contract for the project. The city will provide direction or approve all project requirements and process construction documents, as necessary of the selected contractor for the project.
Once the project is completed, the Yuma County Housing Department will apply to the Somerton Utility Department for water service and a meter for the Valley Vista Apartment Complex.
The county’s Housing Department will use funding from the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development to pay for the monthly water service charged by the city based on consumption rates approved by the Somerton City Council for commercial service.
The city will maintain all water lines leading up to the property of the apartment complex and provide safe drinking water to the residents. The county will maintain all water lines and fixtures within the complex.
In other action, the supervisors awarded a $137,901 contract to Yuma-based GCI Construction & Inspections for the second phase of tenant improvements at 2550 S. 4th Ave., which will provide temporary space for the Assessor’s Office during construction of the new administration building.
The county issued a request for proposals for the second phase of tenant improvement work at the building on Oct. 25 and closed on Nov.10. Staff held a site walk for contractors on Nov. 2, with four firms attending the walk. Bids were received from the four firms, with GCI being the lowest qualified bidder.
The supervisors also adopted a resolution taking Alicia Avenue, from County 8th Street to the northern boundary of the Emerson Acres subdivision, into the county’s maintenance system.
Alicia Avenue was laid out and dedicated as a public rights-of-way in March 1962, but it was never accepted as a county road. The board previously designated Alicia Avenue as a primitive road and signs are posted accordingly. This allows the county to perform limited maintenance with minimal exposure to liability.
This portion of Alicia Avenue has not received prior county maintenance, and the pavement is currently in substandard condition. The Engineering Department estimates that it will cost about $7,200 to address the current pavement deficiencies and about $1,200 in annual maintenance.
The supervisors also granted a five-year extension of a public service franchise to Southwest Gas Corp. to provide natural gas for domestic and commercial purposes in the unincorporated areas of Yuma County.
The company applied for a 25-year license expiring November 2046; however, county staff and Southwest Gas have not resolved some differences in the proposed franchise. Most of the differences have been worked out, but the company wishes to keep some language in the franchise which the County Attorney’s office finds unnecessary and believes may expose the county to future liability.
Consequently, the supervisors agreed to extend the current franchise agreement by five years to allow the parties to resolve the issues.