SOMERTON — Security cameras will be placed on various streets around the city in a two-month trial determine their effectiveness in fighting crime.
The Somerton City Council recently voted to have the cameras installed on Main Street, Somerton Avenue and various locates on Highway 95 as part of a free trial offered to the city by Flock Safety, a security firm in Georgia.
Kraig Garner, a representative of the company, told the council the camera system is designed to capture license plate information and distinguishing characteristics of vehicles, but not the vehicle occupants.
The cameras can serve to monitor the entrances and exits of the city in an attempt to locate vehicles reported stolen or that may been involved in a current or past crimes, council members were told.
Somerton Police Chief Araceli Juarez said the cameras would serve as a useful tool for the department. “It’s having more eyes to help the few officers that we have,” she told the council. “It would be very beneficial for the whole city.”
She said the cameras would be particularly useful in spotting vehicles fleeing to Mexico after having been stolen or involved in crimes on this side of the border.
But Councilman Miguel Villalpando questioned whether the city should accept Flock Safety’s free trial offer without allowing other companies to make similar offers, any one of which could lead to a contract for service. He urged the city seek bids from anyone will to provide cameras on a trial basis.
Other council members countered that notwithstanding the trial given Flock Safety, the city ultimately would allow all interested bidders to compete for a contract.
In the end, Villalpando and Councilman Luis Galindo voted against the trial, while the majority voted in favor.
Juarez said the cameras are expected to be in place to begin the trial in late July or early August.