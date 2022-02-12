The Somerton City Council will request a review of the housing count that the 2020 Census showed for the city, as a way to appeal the results of the population count.
According to a report presented to the council by Héctor Tapia, municipal consultant for Economic Development, the city has more than the 4,149 homes that were counted in the 2020 Census and the revision of the population count could be argued based on that data.
In the 2010 census, it showed a number of homes of 4,052.
From that year to 2020, the report points out, 862 housing construction permits were granted and 23 houses were demolished.
Given this, the city council estimates that the number of homes in the city until two years ago was 4,891.
“We’ve had all these new houses in the last 10 years and they’re only giving us a little over 90 units. Of course it doesn’t make sense,” Tapia said.
“The challenge will be to show the Census Bureau the number of homes we have, based on the number of permits we had in the last 10 years,” he added in his presentation.
The city council would request the review in March, presenting the numbers of building permits granted in that decade, as well as other evidence of housing growth, such as data from the city’s Geographic Information System (GIS) and photographs.
The Census Bureau opened review requests on Jan. 3 under the process called Count Question Resolution (CQR), which has a deadline of June 2023.
Tapia said the plan is to request that review next month, and, if an affirmative answer is received, that the correct numbers be reflected in the annual population estimate, which serves as the basis for the state to distribute funds to cities.
“We have the opportunity to work with the Census Bureau if we find discrepancies, which we know there are, and we are going to send that information to them for review,” he reiterated.
According to the census, Somerton went from 14,287 inhabitants in 2010 to 14,197 in 2020. Tapia explained that this data differs from the number of uninhabited homes, which fell from 261 to 189 in the same decade.
In November, Somerton estimated that the population reduction produced by the 2020 Census would mean losses of more than $805,000 annually in revenue shared by the state, which is calculated according to the number of inhabitants and its annual estimate.
Tapia foresaw that, if the 2020 Census count is corrected, due to the response time it would take, the correct numbers may not be reflected in the next fiscal year.
The CQR review request would be signed by Mayor Gerardo Anaya, and the Census Bureau’s response would arrive within 90 days.