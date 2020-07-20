Somerton works to lower COVID-19 rate

SOMERTON – Up to 17 percent of people living in and around Somerton have been infected with COVID-19, but the mayor is counting on a requirement to wear a mask and other measures to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
As of Wednesday, there were 2,824 cases of the virus among residents within Somerton’s zip code, 85350, according to the count kept by the Yuma County Public Health Services District.
That number represents 17.06 percent of the 16,554 people living in Somerton’s city limits, although the 85350 zip code also takes in La Mesa, an unincorporated residential area within the city, and nearby Gadsden.
The tally for the Somerton zip code does not account for those residents who may have been tested more than once and gotten back positive results on multiple occasions.
Whatever the incidence of COVID-19 among residents in and around Somerton, it prompted the city to form a COVID-19 task force, an advisory panel whose mission is to track the infection rate and study new measures to help contain the disease. The panel is made up of representatives of the city’s fire and police departments, city council members and other Somerton officials.
“Yes, the number of cases is worrisome and we are monitoring it,” Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya said. “But we hope it will be mitigated in two or three weeks with the (preventative) measures that have been taken, like obligatory use of face masks and the closure of gymnasiums that Gov. (Doug) Ducey ordered again.”
On June 18, Anaya signed a proclamation requiring people to wear masks in public places within the city. Ducey on June 29 ordered not only gyms but bars, theaters and water parks to close at least until July 27.
“Since the pandemic began, we have taken different measures and we have seen how the numbers vary,” Anaya said, “but we think that those measures are going to work. And an example is that we have not had a single case of COVID-19 among (Somerton) police officers and firefighters, because of the measures that have been taken – even though they are very exposed to that risk (of infection).”
Anaya said a factor in the number of coronavirus cases in Somerton is the high number of young people who make up the city’s population.
Young people are less apt to following social distancing and other guidelines to avoid contracting the virus, Anaya said, and are more likely to spread it to others.
“In many homes in Somerton, different generations are together. There are parents, children, grandparents, and it is those youths who are multiplying the infections in their homes.”
In the daily tally of coronavirus cases provided by the health services district, People between the ages of 20 and 44 consistently account for 46 percent of all infections in the county.
The mayor made an appeal to residents, the younger ones in particular, to follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control for controlling the spread of the virus.
He added that the virus inevitably has spread in the city because most residents don’t have jobs that allow them to work remotely from home.
“We are hoping that those measures (already taken) will help to mitigate the incidence (of infection). Otherwise, we will look at other measures we can take at the local level. We think it’s going to help that the majority of people are already using masks,” Anaya said.
“I don’t think there is anyone in Somerton who hasn’t seen someone in their family or someone close to them get infected. I can say that because I know of many families in which there have been infections, and because it touched us with the death of my grandmother from COVID-19.”