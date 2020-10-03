SOMERTON – From Oct. 5 through Nov. 29, Somerton residents will be able to dispose of unwanted and inoperable items during the Annual Cleanup drive.
The Department of Public Works will carry out the project. The city has been divided into 12 zones, and pickup will occur once in each zone.
Samuel Palacios, director of the agency, announced that this year the campaign is partly restricted due to labor availability issues.
“This year we do not have the labor of prisoners from the Department of Corrections and, as we are limited in staff, unlike other years, the items will only be collected once in each area,” he said.
He called on residents to take out the waste items at one time, in the week that corresponds to their area, because there will not be a second stop in any of the zones.
The map for the Annual Cleanup campaign, with coverage dates by area, can be found at www.somertonaz.gov or on the City of Somerton Facebook page.
Staff will only collect furniture and appliances, in addition to tree prunings that are in bags, boxes, or tied, and no larger than 4x4 feet.
“Apart from the fact that the articles will only be collected once in each home, they will be strictly following the rules, so we ask the residents to help us by following the instructions and only taking out the allowed articles,” added Palacios.
During the Annual Cleanup campaign, no construction materials, dirt, stones, or chemical waste will be collected.
For more information, call the Department of Public Works at (928) 722-7322.