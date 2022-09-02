If you heard a loud kaboom Thursday afternoon, you weren’t the only one!

While a loud boom or the rattling of a house may raise concerns, Thursday’s incident was an ordinary sonic boom from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you