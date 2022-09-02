If you heard a loud kaboom Thursday afternoon, you weren’t the only one!
While a loud boom or the rattling of a house may raise concerns, Thursday’s incident was an ordinary sonic boom from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.
“Sonic booms are the result of an aircraft reaching supersonic speed which is allowed in the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma training ranges,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Bobbie A. Curtis, an MCAS Yuma spokesperson. “MCAS Yuma understands the community’s concern and appreciates their understanding. Sonic booms are a necessary part of training to fight and win our nation’s battles.”
The Yuma Sun also checked in with the Yuma Proving Ground. Some folks may attribute sonic booms to YPG as well, but YPG Public Affairs Officer Mark Schauer explained that testing from YPG is rarely heard by county residents.
Schauer referred back to an article he wrote for the U.S. Army on the topic from July 31, 2021:
“Whatever time of day they occur, YPG’s isolation and natural terrain bowl of mountains surrounding it on three sides usually mute the sound of these test fires so far as people who live in Yuma County are concerned. Rarely, an atmospheric condition called an inversion, associated with upper level ridges, can create a ‘density barrier’ that reflects sound waves back to the ground and disperses them over wide areas. As such, people in locations far from the source of the sound might hear the muted crump of artillery fire during an inversion event.”
The article later stated that YPG doesn’t allow aircraft to break the sound barrier in its air space.
So when Yuma residents hear a sonic boom, chances are that MCAS Yuma is simply doing its thing!
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.
