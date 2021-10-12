U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, (R-S.C.) was in Yuma on Monday to meet with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials to discuss border security and the flow of migrants into the United States.
Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines, who accompanied Graham throughout most of the day, said the Republican senator was concerned following a tour of the border, which included a stop near County 17th Street, in an unsecured area known as the “River Corridor.”
“(Sen. Graham) said until you see it for yourself you don’t realize how bad it is here,” Lines said.
Migrant crossings often occur in the “River Corridor” because the only infrastructure in the area are vehicle barriers, which are not designed to keep out pedestrians.
In fiscal year 2021, which ended on Sept. 30, Yuma Sector Border Patrol apprehended more than 92,000 migrants from over 78 countries.
In fiscal year 2019 agents apprehended 7,500 migrants.
Lines said Graham also expressed his frustration of the asylum process, saying he believes many of the migrants are abusing the system.
Graham also toured the 90,000 square foot soft-sided migrant processing facility, which sits on five acres of the parking lot behind the Yuma Sector Headquarters building.
Graham finished his day in Yuma at City Hall, where he met with Mayor Douglas Nicholls and other local dignitaries to discuss the area’s border crisis.
Lines added that Graham intends to take what he learned here back to Washington D.C. and share it with other lawmakers from both sides of the aisle in the hope of coming up with some type of meaningful immigration reform.
Monday’s visit to Yuma was Graham’s third trip to the border this year following a visit to Arizona in February and Texas the following month.
Earlier this year, the senator also introduced legislation to reform immigration policies that his office described as being “broken.”
