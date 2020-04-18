Alfredo Zendejas, 41, who was arrested in connection to several burglaries, and for allegedly trafficking in stolen property, appeared Friday in Yuma Justice Court before Justice of the Peace Darci Weede for his arraignment by video feed from the county jail.
During the hearing Judge Weede informed Zendejas that prosecutors from the Yuma County Attorney’s Office, after reviewing the evidence in the case, had filed a criminal complaint against him, charging him with two felony offenses and one misdemeanor,
The felony charges, she continued, were burglary and misconduct with weapons, with the misdemeanor being one count of theft.
Attorney, Richard Parks, of the Yuma County Public Defenders office, who was representing Zendejas for the purpose of the hearing only, also waived the formal reading of the complaint and entered “not guilty pleas” to all of the charges.
In addition to ordering that Zendejas’ bond remain at the $50,000 amount it had been set at previously, Judge Weeded also assigned the case to the public defender’s office to appoint an attorney to represent him.
She also scheduled his next court appearance for 4 p.m. on May 5 for a preliminary hearing. The case, however, will likely go before the grand jury before then and transferred to Yuma County Superior Court.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, investigators have been actively investigating a string of burglaries in the south county area, which ultimately led to Zendejas being identified as a suspect.
He was located at approximately 1:30 p.m.on Tuesday and taken into custody. At the time of his arrest, Zendejas was also allegedly found to be in possession of property from one of the burglaries, as well as a handgun.
Deputies also served a search warrant at multiple residences associated with Zendejas and discovered more stolen property from some of the burglaries being investigated.
Zendejas was booked into the Yuma County Detention Center on one count of burglary, two counts of trafficking in stolen property, one count of theft, and one count of possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor.
The investigation into the burglaries is ongoing and more charges are expected as it continues.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. Anonymous online tips can also be left at the YCSO website at www.yumacountysheriff.org.
