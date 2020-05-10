SOMERTON – Businesses in south Yuma County closed for more than a month as part of efforts to control COVID-19 gradually came back to life Friday, the first day of a partial reopening granted by an order by the governor.
Barber shops and beauty salons were among businesses that could receive customers under restrictions that included limits on the number of people allowed on the premises.
Restaurants are slated to open on Monday, also under restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“We would have liked to be able to open completely, but that can’t be done,” said Martin Porchas, a Yuma County supervisor who owns 85350 Sports Bar and Pizzaria, on Somerton’s Main Street. “We are going to do things right, taking every precaution, and the better we can take care of ourselves, our employees and our customers, the sooner we are going to be able to open completely.”
The governor’s previous order shutting restaurant premises to diners permitted the establishments to continue serving food to go. Porchas said that option allowed his business to continue operating without cutting staff.
Jaime Chin, owner of a barbershop also on Main Street, said the ordered closure of his business was a new one for him – and one he said was painful financially. “The truth is it has been a hard blow. The barbershop has been in business more than 18 years, and there has never been anything like this that made us close for a month. Thanks to God we made it through the hardest part and we are happy to be able to open our doors to the public, taking the proper precautions,” Chin said.
“We are going to be able to work taking precautionary measures so we don’t get sick, so we don’t get our families sick and so we avoid getting our customers sick – implementing the safety measures for their safety and ours.”
Abraham Andrade, owner of Rolls and Bowls in San Luis, Ariz., said being able to serve takeout food also helped his restaurant to weather the forced closure. “Yes it affected us, but not so much, because we are strong on service. What has affected us more is not being able to have events or take advantage of space outside to attract customers, because in reality the premises is small.”
Before the pandemic, the restaurant located on Cesar Chavez Boulevard served as a venue for music performance and art exhibitions.
Andrade said the closure at least allowed him to take care of interior painting and decorating and other maintenance work on the premises. Now that he can reopen, he hopes to be able to serve customers indoors and use outdoor seating at least until June arrives. “In the six years I have had the restaurant, we have never closed, but now we have to learn and adapt to any situation, and not let fear get to us.”
On Wednesday, Somerton city officials offered a presentation to owners of barbershops, salons and other businesses to inform them about safety precautions they will need to take amid the pandemic. Representatives of about a dozen local businesses attended the session, during which Somerton Fire Chief Paul De Anda and firefighters discussed recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control for maintaining cleanliness on their premises.
“There’s a probability that if someone is sick and a business person is not taking the necessary measures, the virus could spread. We want them to understand where we are as a county, and understand that the number of confirmed cases continues growing.
“Two weeks ago we had fewer than five cases of COVID-19 in Somerton, and now there are 30,” Anaya added. “It’s going up and when they do more testing, there are going to be more cases. And the possibility that these businesses encounter a positive case is big.”