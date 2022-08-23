The South County Justice Court, located in San Luis, is on its way to becoming more secure. The security system will be upgraded with new state-of-the-art equipment that will allow staff to better monitor the court.

A $35,018 grant from the Arizona Office of the Courts will pay for new cameras. The Yuma County Board of Supervisors recently accepted the state funding.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you