The South County Justice Court, located in San Luis, is on its way to becoming more secure. The security system will be upgraded with new state-of-the-art equipment that will allow staff to better monitor the court.
A $35,018 grant from the Arizona Office of the Courts will pay for new cameras. The Yuma County Board of Supervisors recently accepted the state funding.
Presiding Judge Juan Manuel Guerrero told the supervisors that the current cameras are outdated and will be replaced as part of a renovation project currently underway.
“We’ve been pushing for this grant, for this upgrade, since 2017, and finally AOC gave us some money,” Guerrero said.
As part of the renovation project, the security monitors will be moved to a secure area “in case we have some issues so we can monitor the court from within the court itself,” Guerrero added.
“The reason for that is that we’re in a remote area, we have only one officer, and he needs all the support he can get, especially when we have cases when it’s required to look all the way to the parking lot, domestic orders of protection, or whatever the case may be.”
The supervisors had previously approved the project as part of the CIP budget.
“We already sent out for bids, I just need your authority so we can move forward on this project,” Guerrero noted.
The supervisors voted 4-0, with Darren Simmons absent, to accept the grant funding.
The board also accepted an award of $10 million from the Arizona Commerce Authority Broadband for its fiber broadband network project.
Yuma County was one of 14 awardees in rural counties to receive portions in the $100 million 2022 Arizona Broadband Development Grant program. The maximum award amount was $10 million.
The ACA established the grant under the direction of Gov. Doug Ducey and the state Legislature to expand high-speed broadband to Arizona’s unserved or underserved areas. The goal is to help communities establish and accelerate the enhancement of broadband infrastructure that strengthens their capacity and competitiveness for economic growth, ultimately improving the economic conditions and quality of life in rural areas.
The Yuma County supervisors identified broadband as a priority and will use the grant funds to help build a countywide middle-mile broadband network.
The supervisors previously pledged $20.7 million of the county’s pandemic relief allocation toward constructing 140 miles of broadband backbone throughout the county. The intent is to provide access to reliable, affordable, high-speed broadband service throughout the county, in particular to underserved and underserved populations.
In other action, the supervisors approved the purchase of a new 2023 Freightliner 114SD heavy haul semi-truck from West-Mark in an amount not to exceed $170,500.
The Public Works Highway Maintenance Division uses a heavy haul semi-tractor to transport heavy equipment and materials across the county. The new truck will replace two older trucks in the division’s fleet, a 2000 semi-tractor with more than 294,000 miles and a 1999 semi-tractor with more than 317,000 miles.
Staff noted that repair costs for these two trucks have exceeded $268,000. Investing in a new heavy haul semi-truck will result in increased productivity by reducing downtime and maintenance, repair and operating costs, stated a staff report.
The supervisors approved the purchase of a similar truck through Vanguard in October, however, the department recently canceled the order because the vendor could not provide a build slot or time of delivery.