SOMERTON – Two musicians who were educators in south Yuma County died Friday morning in an automobile accident en route to a tribute band performance in Dodge City, Kansas.
Killed were Ricardo Madrid, the director of the Chicos del 512 tribute band, and Leo Nebilina, a guest bass player, according to the Somerton and Gadsden elementary school districts.
Madrid was director of the adult education program in the Somerton district, while Neblina was a music teacher in the Gadsden district and director of the district’s student mariachi band.
Injured in the accident was Keila Martinez, vocalist in Chicos del 512, a tribute band to the late Tex-Mex superstar Selena Quintanilla.
The Gadsden district, for which Martinez worked as a school counselor, said she was recovering following surgery for her injuries.
Information about where the accident occurred and other details were not immediately available.
Laura Noel, superintendent of the Somerton Elementary School District, said the district was notified Friday of Madrid’s death.
“This is very sad news for everyone,” Noel said. “He had been working with us since 2000. He was a very dedicated teacher and he did an excellent job directing the Adult Education Department.”
Rocio Godoy, the executive secretary for the Gadsden district, said the district was notified of the accident Friday.
Apart from playing with Chicos del 512, Neblina played bass with the Yuma Jazz Company.
Chicos del 512, made up of members from San Luis, Somerton and the area, was on its way to Dodge City to perform at United Wireless Arena when the accident occurred.