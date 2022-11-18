SOMERTON – Two musicians who were educators in south Yuma County died Friday morning in an automobile accident en route to a tribute band performance in Dodge City, Kansas.

Killed were Ricardo Madrid, the director of the Chicos del 512 tribute band, and Leo Nebilina, a guest bass player, according to the Somerton and Gadsden elementary school districts.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you