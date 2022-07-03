The Yuma City Council took several actions related to the budget and property tax, including a public hearing which drew two speakers who urged the council to forfeit a planned multimodal transportation center in favor of increasing the pay for police officers.
First was a combined public hearing on the proposed levies and expenditures of the primary property tax, Main Street Mall and Off Street Parking Maintenance District No. 1 and the city’s 11 municipal improvement districts in the city.
The hearing also covered the proposed revenues and expenditures for fiscal year 2023. The expenditure budget of $414 million includes a Capital Improvement Program budget of $181 million and an operating expenditure budget of $233 million.
The city proposed a primary tax rate of $2.1930, which is less than the 2022 rate of $2.2681, but the 2023 base levy, excluding new construction, is the same as the total 2022 levy. This will result in an increase in general fund revenues of $296,882 due to new construction.
Overall, the assessed values of properties in Yuma increased 5.5% compared to last year. By lowering the tax rate by 3.3%, the city maintained the same base levy as last year. The additional levy relates to new construction only.
Miguel Miranda, a business owner, and Gary Wright, a former council member, expressed concern with the public safety shortage and questioned the funding used for the proposed multimodal transportation center. Miranda said the council’s “most important and highest priority” should be filling the 30 vacancies in the police force.
The city’s longtime plan has been to turn the vacant Hotel Del Sol, 200 E. 3rd St., into a transit hub that would serve several modes of transportation.
The city received a $10.6 million grant from the federal government for the project and the city’s CIP budget shows $3.5 million in matching funds coming from the general fund. Officials have previously explained that the budget item is a “placeholder” while the city works out a deal with a private developer. Plans call for a public/private partnership with the matching funds coming from the private sector.
However, both speakers urged the council to apply the $3.5 million towards officer salaries and start reducing the number of vacancies of sworn officers.
Wright questioned the need for a multimodal transportation center. Mayor Doug Nicholls explained that the council took on the project 20 years ago after a regional study identified the need.
Nicholls said that it comes down to making sure that users of the public bus system and Amtrak have adequate shelter and interconnectivity. Multimodal refers to more than one mode of transportation, including scooters and bicycles, he noted.
As a bonus, the mayor said, it might “inspire people to take a bus instead of filling up their gas tank at five or six bucks a gallon.”
Although the study was done 20 years ago, the need has only grown as the community has grown, Nicholls said.
At the request of Councilman Mike Shelton, Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton explained that the budget includes a 6% increase in all the steps for police officers. In addition, following a compensation analysis, the city will adjust public safety pay “to make sure that we’re competitive.” The plan also includes applying contingency funds to address the public safety shortage.
Following the close of the public hearing, the council opened a special meeting and adopted the 2023 final budget, which includes a 3% increase in solid waste fees.
The last action item was the introduction of an ordinance setting the 2023 primary property tax levy, Main Street Mall and Off Street Parking Maintenance District No. 1 Property Tax Levy and the 11 municipal improvement district tax levies. Adoption of the tax rate and tax levy ordinance is scheduled for Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers.
The city proposed increasing the Downtown Mall Maintenance District levy to $145,000 with an associated rate of $4.1500 in 2023. The levy for 2022 was $139,257 with a rate of $3.9800.
For a Class 1 business that has an 18% assessment ratio, the annual assessment would be an increased increment of $30.60 per $100,000 of valuation. The city’s financial support for maintenance of the downtown area, in addition to the levy, is about 48%, which the city contributes from the general fund.
At the request of the property owners, the city has established 11 improvement districts for the maintenance of landscape improvements. The costs are shared, based on the property values in the district. To avoid large tax spikes, new districts typically begin with a temporary loan from the city. To not overburden the early homebuyers, this loan is repaid over time via the districts. As more homes are purchased, the tax base grows to cover the costs of the district.
The improvement districts in the city are Park West Units 4 and 5, Cielo Verde Unit Three Phases 1 and 2, Desert Sky Unit 1, Saguaro Units 3 and 4, Driftwood Ranch Units 1 and 2, Livingston Ranch Unit No. 2, Desert Sands Unit No. 1, Villa Serena Unit No. 1, Araby North Subdivision, Autumn Valley Subdivision, La Estancia Subdivision.