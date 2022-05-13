“District One School uh uh, sex classes they all cool uh uh. Use indoctrination uh uh, Use degenerate–teach degeneration uh uh. Aberration uh uh. Degradation uh uh. Deviation uh uh. Desolation uh uh. Masturbation uh uh. Exploitation uh uh. Rumination uh uh. Uh uh check it out uh uh.”
Rapping during a call to the public Tuesday night at Yuma School District One’s governing board meeting, Rosalie Stafford wanted to make one thing clear: she’s unhappy with the opt-in sex education program at District One.
During May’s meeting, eight members of the public spoke at the podium to express their dissatisfaction. Concerns varied, with some stating that sex education shouldn’t be offered at all in the district and others alleging that not enough information has been made available to the public or even been read by the district’s governing board members.
District One has previously addressed these concerns, noting that the program is abstinence-based and is only available to students after school as an opt-in program, meaning that students cannot participate without express parental approval.
In response to the concerns raised at the meeting, District One Superintendent James Sheldahl provided a statement to the Yuma Sun on Wednesday:
“District One has a very thorough and transparent process of adopting new curriculum, which includes engaging various stakeholders in the review of content. Community members continue to be invited to view the approved opt-in only, after-school, abstinence-based, sexual education program thoroughly screened by a committee of middle-school parents, teachers, a nurse and administrators. To simply review the wealth of information found online rather than District One’s specific list of approved content would misrepresent the age-appropriate curriculum for only 6th, 7th and 8th grade students. District One remains fully transparent and invites parents and community members to contact the District Office at (928) 502-4300 for a factual discussion of the opt-in only, middle-school, abstinence-based curriculum.”
Prior to the program’s approval, a committee was created consisting of parents from each of the district’s middle schools, administrators, a nurse and teachers. The invitation to join the committee was open to all parents and after formation, they met four times and spent one week for each program going in-depth over the pros and cons of the curricula that were presented by the Yuma County Public Health Services District (YCPHSD).
The committee ultimately decided to recommend select material from Wyman’s Teen Outreach Program (TOP), Making a Difference and Positive Potential. But since these programs have material for ages up to 19, some confusion has spread over the topics that would actually be covered in District One middle schools.
Several members of the public used the call to the public Tuesday night to voice their concerns.
“As a mother and a grandmother, I did my best to raise my children according to God’s scriptural standards of morality,” said Virginia Keller at Tuesday’s meeting. “I cannot imagine why anyone who loves or cherishes or respects children would consider presenting this material that’s contained in this curriculum to them in the school without a moral compass to guide them in their decision making. And I firmly believe that if you actually have approved of this material after you have read it – which I understand, you haven’t read the whole thing – that you are definitely not one of the people that God wants on this school board to guide the decision making for our children.”
Another speaker, Anthony Gier, asked if it was possible to see all of the modules being offered in the district as he had found over 100 online but only about 13-15 in the link he used.
Communications and Community Engagement Coordinator Christine McCoy explained Wednesday that the material can’t be distributed publicly due to copyright, but the district offers it to anyone upon request. A common problem that occurs is that an individual may find a lot of content available from the programs but will need to call the district to ask which 13 modules, in particular, have been selected for instruction.
The two most common worries expressed at past meetings about topics of sex methods and sodomy, however, are null and void. Sex education at District One is abstinence-based and does not cover acts of sodomy.
However, some members of the public Tuesday expressed that the existence of sex education alone is unacceptable and they’ve requested that the governing board reconsider the January decision to approve the program.
“It’s hard to even talk about it because it’s just sexualizing our kids,” said Leslie Estrada at Tuesday’s meeting. “It’s not really, you know, giving them any – they’re too young for this subject.”
“You know, you want to teach all this sex education?” asked Gilbert Hernandez. “In doing so, why don’t we bring the good lord God back in the classroom? Let our children decide. And tonight what I noticed today is we had the Pledge of Allegiance and followed by silence. To me, that kind of silence is like saying a prayer. Generally, you have a prayer before you do the Pledge of Allegiance. This is how backwards I see this school district going, my own personal opinion. So we’re trying to get these sex education and fifth-graders going … It’s perverted and I’m just a simple guy with a high school education.”
City Councilman Gary Knight also spoke, mentioning that constituents had voiced their own complaints to him.
“I’ve been to a lot of schools in the City of Yuma and now I sit on the city council and I’ve been getting a lot of complaints from my constituents about what they didn’t like was going on in this particular call that you made,” Knight said. “So I would, please; I would plead with you, please, reconsider bringing that agenda item back and reconsider it so that we can at least – if you reconsider your vote again, you vote for it again, then these people will know what they need to do.”
He also stated that the same curricula had been rejected by Crane School District and the Yuma Union High School District.
In Crane, the motion to approve the curricula failed to pass in October 2021.
However, YUHSD Chief Communications Officer Eric Patten explained Wednesday that YUHSD has not yet taken action but rather tabled the discussion for a later time. Because of this, the question of the sex education curricula being offered by YCPHSD will not be considered for the 2022-2023 school year. Instead, it will be looked at again in 2023-2024 if there are state standards in place.
Throughout District 1’s call to the public Tuesday night, no governing board members responded to the speakers, and all speakers were limited to three minutes maximum, with a cap of 15 minutes for the topic in question. Although one governing board member requested to remove the cap, the governing board kept the time limits and did not responded as required by Arizona open meeting laws, which state that “the public body may not discuss or take action on matters raised during the call to the public that are not specifically identified on the agenda, but may respond to criticism, ask staff to review a matter or ask that a matter be placed on a future agenda.”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.