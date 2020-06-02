The Yuma City Council will consider the adoption of an ordinance calling for a special election on charter amendments and the proposed annual budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 on Wednesday.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza, which will have limited capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting can also be viewed remotely.
Up for possible adoption is an ordinance calling for a special election to be held Nov. 3 to allow voters to determine whether to amend the City Charter. The charter can only be amended by a majority vote of Yuma electors.
The Charter Review Committee, a council-appointed panel of citizens, recently presented the council with proposed charter amendments that address the timing of elections, supervision of the city attorney, city administrator’s severance pay and compensation for the mayor and council members.
Also potentially up for adoption is the proposed preliminary budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 and ending June 30, 2021, in the amount of $249.3 million. The proposed budget includes a Capital Improvement Program budget of $51.4 million; an operating expenditure budget of $185.7 million; Interfund Transfers $12 million; and, Wastewater Interfund Borrowing of $193,068.
The agenda also includes the introduction of two ordinances, including a text amendment to the Animals Disturbing the Peace portion of the City Code. The proposed amendment would define the word “excessively,” update the definition of “animal,” clarify that provocation exists as a defense, and modify the penalty to civil sanctions with a warning provision.
The other ordinance set for introduction would rezone 3.25 acres located at 7600 E. 32nd St. from agriculture to general commercial. According to a staff report, the intent of this rezone is to match the zoning designation to the existing use, while also improving the property’s development standards to meet code requirements. The owner wishes to develop and lease the lot for a use similar to what it had been used for in the past, RV and manufactured home sales, the report noted.
The meeting will also include a presentation by Arizona Public Service on summer preparedness.
To view the complete agenda and staff reports, go to www.yumaaz.gov.
HOW TO REMOTELY WATCH THE MEETING
The meeting will be open with limited public access in the City Hall Council Chambers. To protect the public and reduce the chance of COVID-19 transmission, the meeting can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom. Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, residents will need to go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”
The meeting can also be viewed live through the Video and TV Stream quick link at www.yumaaz.gov by searching for Yuma Live Playlist 73 or on TV cable channel 73. A recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website after the meeting.