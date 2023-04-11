Yuma residents and visitors might have seen an increase in military activity, including more aircraft flying above and flares lighting up the dark skies.
It’s a sign that another Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course has come around again. The Marine Corps Air Station in Yuma hosts the operation twice a year.
The exercise culminates on Friday with a foreign humanitarian assistance training exercise at Kiwanis Park and other local sites, with spectators invited to attend.
In addition, MCAS is conducting Exercise Semper Durus 2023, a full-scale force protection exercise this week. Although no scheduled road or gate closures are scheduled, base visitors can expect various installation-specific training activities along with simulating the support of Fleet Marine Force deployment activities.
Some of these training activities will extend to 16th Street housing, according to an MCAS announcement. Individuals may notice increased security measures and/or presence of force protection personnel during this time.
The regional command post exercise is designed to improve regional command and control, enhance interagency coordination, improve installation capabilities to respond to and recover from a crisis event, and to validate installation mission assurance all-hazard plans, MCAS stated.
In an overview of WTI activities presented to the Yuma City Council, Major Katrina Lamsa, evolution coordinator for the exercise called Assault Support Tactics 3, explained that WTI provides students with realistic training for real-world operations.
“Marines right now are assisting with humanitarian assistance in Turkey after a recent natural disaster. This is a very directly applicable mission to the students coming through the course that they can apply moving forward,” Lamsa said.
The Yuma exercise will take place over several sites, with landing zones at Kiwanis Park, Arizona Western College and Crane Middle School ballfields and Rolle Airfield. The Kiwanis Park exercise will have the most activity, with several aircraft flying in and out.
The window for flights at AWC and Kiwanis Park will be between 4-10 p.m., and spectators can expect quite a bit of activity during that period.
The public is invited to watch the action. “This is a really cool event so spectators are absolutely encouraged to come out and watch the evolution,” Lamsa said.
Spectators are asked to follow the instructions and directions of local authorities and exercise personnel to “make sure that everyone is safe,” she noted.
Marines role players will be dressed in civilian clothes and identifiable by their reflective belts.
Site commanders at each location will provide ground safety by making sure that landing zones are clear as they guide aircraft in and out.
Firefighting teams will also be at each zone in the event of an emergency.
“We want to be good neighbors,” Lamsa said.
As such, no live weapons or munitions will be carried on any aircraft nor by personnel, and aircraft will fly at least 500 feet above the city, away from people and objects, in adherence to Federal Aviation Administration regulations.
Drip pans will be placed under vehicles in the landing zones, and movement by ground vehicles will be limited to preserve grass at the park and ballfields.
The Marines thanked the council for their continued support in allowing the exercise to take place in the city.
“We can’t stress enough how valuable of an evolution this is for students,” Lamsa said. “The lessons I learned when I came through here as a student interested in this evolution, paid dividends when I went out and did deployment after graduation. So thank you. We couldn’t do it without the support from the city.”
Col. Charles E. Dudik, the MCAS Yuma commanding officer, also expressed gratitude. Noting that this is his last WTI at MCAS, he said: “I can say unequivocally that the level of support and cooperation and coordination and the contributions that the city of Yuma and this community makes to warfighting readiness for the service and for the joint force is unprecedented.
“Frequently when communicating to our higher headquarters we reference Marine Station Yuma as a disproportionate contributor to readiness. And I realize with no hesitation that it does not come without the partnership that we’ve come to enjoy and expect and respect by Yuma County and the City of Yuma … I just genuinely want to say thank you to each and every single one of you for the great personal relationships, for the great amount of support and look forward to the service having the same type of dynamic with the city of Yuma going forward.”
Col. Eric Purcell, the commanding officer of Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, the unit responsible for the biannual WTI course, also noted the importance of the training exercise.
“That course is absolutely essential to marine aviation. It’s essential to making sure that our squadrons have the instructors that are required to get their squadrons ready for combat to support the Marine Air Ground Task Force. All the flights we do are critical,” Purcell said.
He explained that the training he received both as an instructor and student coming through the course between 2005 and 2009 paid off when he deployed to combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan.
“Being able to recognize what an LZ (landing zone) looks like from altitude coming into an urban environment, it may seem simple. It’s harder than you would think, particularly when people are shooting at you. So the opportunities that our pilots get here during AST3 are few and far between anywhere else in the Marine Corps and anywhere else other than Yuma. So I’m very grateful for this and appreciate your support,” Purcell said.
Deputy Mayor Chris Morris, in turn, thanked the Marines for their work. “What you all do every day is just absolutely crucial to the state of our nation, so thank you for that. And it’s an absolute honor for the city to be able to be involved as far as providing these resources for you guys each time you do this. It’s a great event, one that’s definitely encouraged by the city,” Morris said.