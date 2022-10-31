Just a pinch: Territorial prison spawns legend of a ghostly girl

Legend has it that visitors wearing red who enter the Dark Cell at Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park have reported being pinched by a little girl with cold fingers.

 YUMA SUN PHOTO ILLUSTRATION

Editor’s Note: Yuma has a rich and unique history, and with it comes a fair share of spooky tales. Here is a selection of scary stories gathered over the years by Yuma Sun staff members, and reprinted in honor of Halloween.

LA LLORONA

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you