Editor’s Note: Yuma has a rich and unique history, and with it comes a fair share of spooky tales. Here is a selection of scary stories gathered over the years by Yuma Sun staff members, and reprinted in honor of Halloween.
LA LLORONA
Believers say you usually hear La Llorona’s blood-curdling cries before you actually see her.
Unfortunate folks tend to run into her along bodies of water – big or small. And this specter tends to shriek for a very good reason. Her children are dead. And she’s pointing to the water that robbed them of their breath of life.
Here’s where this popular legend can vary a little: Some people say La Llorona (which means “crying woman” in Spanish) drowned her children very much on purpose. Other people say she was once a normal young mother who went to the river with her children and a new beau. But in karmic return for putting all her attention upon the handsome lover, her unattended children wandered into the water and died.
Regardless, the story never ends well for La Llorona, who is said to be heard crying over and over “Mis hijos!” or “My children!”
But like the good mother she may have been at one time, La Llorona teaches other parents’ children important life lessons. That’s because parents of Mexican descent often tell children that boys and girls who go out looking for trouble often find La Llorona in their path. As a female boogey man, she’s a pretty powerful tool to keep kids from wandering about.
Many a child has reported sneaking out of the house, only to come across a wailing woman in the dark.
THE PRISON PINCHER
Don’t believe in ghosts? Well, wear something red, go to Yuma’s historic prison and see if you get pinched by a dead little girl.
There’s a phantom pincher haunting the grounds of the Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park. She’s mad, too, not only because she’s dead, but because she’s lost her doll. So when she sees a tourist wearing red, she’s just gotta pinch.
But why is the ghost of a little girl haunting the grounds of the prison?
She’s there because just below the prison’s walls is the Colorado River, the very waters that stole her life years ago. It all happened, as the legend goes, when the girl’s doll accidentally fell into the water. She went after the toy but failed to find it and drowned.
The girl was supposedly wearing red when she died, hence the explanation for her hatred of the hue.
Park employees interviewed several years ago said the most complaints of being pinched come from visitors to the dark cell, the prison’s solitary confinement chamber.
GOAT MAN
For generations, youngsters in the Quechan Indian Tribe have known to never wander out into the desert after dark.
That’s the domain of the Goat Man, and nighttime is when he prowls. So, to stay safe, children obey their parents – who keep repeating this handy legend.
People describe this mythical beast-man as wearing a trench coat and a hat that’s worn real low. A lot of people say he looks like a gangster, a handsome one – but with hooves for feet.
The legend of the Goat Man seems to be one of the most enduring legends of the Quechan Indian Tribe. Tribal elders say the Goat Man story may be passed from generation to generation simply because parents see its usefulness.
It must be noted that the Goat Man legend sounds a lot like another mythical monster – the Chupacabra – although the so-called “Goat Sucker” looks more like a beast than a man and is tied to Spanish-speaking cultures.
The best tale surrounding Goat Man involves a young lady whose parents told her not to go out dancing – but she did anyway. That night she ruled the dance floor with the handsome man of her dreams who spun her around and around. It was the night of her dreams until her suitor began to laugh maniacally and she looked down to see that his feet were revealed to be the hooves of a goat. This story, which also offers a moral lesson to young people looking to stray, sometimes says the man’s feet aren’t hooves at all. They are the feet of a chicken.
WITCH OF BLACK MOUNTAIN
Every time Widow Black climbed Black Mountain, town folk could hear her wild cackling floating on the wind, which also carried the stench of her putrid stew.
Meet the Widow Black, also known as the Witch of Black Mountain.
According to stories printed in the Yuma Sun throughout the years, the weird woman lived in the shadows of Black Mountain, where she could always be seen walking on cold and moonless nights. It was said the only person who liked this legendary lady was her gardener, a ghoulish fellow described as looking like a cadaver. But, lucky for him, he was blessed with no sense of smell.
Black Mountain, otherwise known as Black Hill, is the big dirt hill near the intersection of 8th Street and First Avenue.
According to the legend, when Widow Black died, her faithful goon followed her orders and buried the witch’s body up on Black Mountain. When townspeople found out about that, they sent the sheriff up there to go looking for her. But the body was never found. Believers say they think the gardener buried her really well so no one would ever find his evil friend.