The 85350 Sports Bar and Pizzeria on Main Street in Somerton had its liquor license indefinitely suspended late last month by the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses (DLLC).
The department, in a press release, wrote that the bar had allegedly violated liquor laws specific to the licensee that require it to protect the public health and safety of a customer.
“The DLLC wants to recognize our investigative partners with the City of Somerton Police Department and their significant contributions that led to the DLLC taking emergency action to close the doors of this licensee for alleged violations of Arizona liquor law,” wrote Tracy Uffelman, Director of the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control.
Closed indefinitely on Oct. 28, the 85350 Sports Bar and Pizzeria must remain shuttered until the DLLC grants the permission for the business to reopen.
The reason given for the closure is that the sports bar should have known the danger to a customer and failed to take reasonable steps to notify law enforcement or otherwise attempt to prevent or break up an act of violence happening on the premises.
According to its investigation, the DLLC determined that on Oct. 22 Somerton police were dispatched to the sports bar for a fight in progress between two men with handguns.
Based on interviews of witnesses and videotape of the events, the DLLC said employees were drinking while on duty and customers were in possession of alcohol after 2:30 a.m.
At some point a fight broke out on the premises between two men, identified as Chayan Villegas and Hector Valenzuela.
During the fight another man, identified as Carlos Perez Ruiz, allegedly brandished a handgun and eventually used it to hit another patron who was trying to break up the fight.
An unidentified woman also exhibited a handgun during the fight.
The only injury resulting from the incident was to Ruiz, who sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound he suffered when holstering his handgun.
The press release noted M. Valenzuela, who is identified in the investigation as the responsible controlling party, was present during the fight and tried to break it up.
However, he also picked up a shell casing after the fight, allegedly to hide the fact that a gun had been discharged.