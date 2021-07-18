With the approach of dove season coinciding with the nation’s persisting ammunition shortages, local retailer Sprague’s Sports has high hopes of being fully stocked when hunters head afield in early September – but the lion’s share of product is still on the way.
According to owner Richard Sprague, the eponymous store at 345 W. 32nd St. has received confirmation from suppliers that “allocations set aside for us are in the process of getting shipped to us.” However, those shipments may not arrive for another 30 days, giving hunters just a few weeks to stock up for opening day.
On the supply side, there’s a variety of compounding challenges fueling the scenario.
“Primers are one of them,” said Sprague. “Another one is the chemical that’s used in making some of the plastic wad columns, and even the shells themselves have been affected by the freeze in Texas that happened back in February.”
Shipping seems to be an issue as well, as the delivery timeline is nearly double what it was pre-pandemic. Sprague’s receives six to eight deliveries a day, but larger shipments that historically took only a couple of weeks to arrive now take up to a month or more. As a result, Sprague’s has begun working on orders ahead of time in anticipation of such issues.
Sprague said he feels the store will be in “fairly decent shape” come dove season; ammo hasn’t left the shelves, but per-customer limits introduced 16 months ago remain in place to ensure there’s enough product “every day for everybody.” Limitations are fluid, Sprague noted, varying “by caliber, by day, by week, by month.”
“We are pretty well stocked,” said Sprague. “We’re deep in some categories and very thin in some categories – it’s not as evenly distributed as in the past. It changes a lot, just depending on what we get in. We’ve got some product here now, but we’re being careful with it until we get our larger shipments. Since the panic hit on toilet paper in the middle of March of last year, it’s affected everything.”
According to Sprague, about 40% of this year’s sales have been made by first-time gun buyers – yet another pandemic-related impact on ammo availability as the surge in Americans picking up a new quarantine hobby has caused supply to lag behind demand.
“It introduced, by some estimates, eight million-plus new shooters in the last year and a half – that has placed additional demands on capacity and production,” Sprague said.
With that in mind, Sprague noted that buying ammunition little by little ahead of dove season wouldn’t be a bad idea.
“This has been going on for a while; it’s nothing new,” Sprague said. “Most things are available, if people will place their special orders and be patient in waiting for it to show up – as far as guns go, anyway. It wouldn’t hurt to plan ahead.”