Spring and summer activities guide now online

The semi-annual Parks and Recreation activities guide, covering events through the spring and summer, is now ready to view online. Program registration is now open.
This season’s guide will remain available exclusively in digital format to allow for updates and changes as needed. Access it online at www.yumaaz.gov/SummerActivityGuide.
“The Activity Guide is full of great programs and activities for our entire community,” said Parks and Recreation Director Jason Nau. “We are confident there is something for everyone, so take a look inside.”
The online guide has clickable links that make registration easier by taking users directly to the appropriate online pages and registration forms.
For more information, contact Parks and Recreation at 928-373-5200.