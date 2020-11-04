An automated sprinkler system extinguished a fire inside the Ross Dress for Less store Tuesday morning, causing only minimal damage, according to the Yuma Fire Department.
YFD spokesperson Mike Erfert said that at about 11:50 a.m. a fire was reported inside the store, which is located at 1430 S. Yuma Palms Parkway.
When firefighters arrived on scene they found the fire had been in a rack of clothes and the employee who saw it had begun to evacuate customers.
While other employees were in the process of trying to put out the fire, a fire suppression sprinkler head activated above the burning clothes and extinguished it.
Firefighters stopped the flow of water from the sprinkler head, as well as ensuring the fire was out and had not spread.
Fire damage was limited to some clothes on the rack where the fire originated. Additional clothes in the immediate area got wet, but the fire was almost immediately extinguished.
Erfert explained that only the one sprinkler head directly above the fire had activated.
The store was closed to customers but will be able to reopen once the sprinkler system is back in operation and clean-up has been done.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire sprinkler systems can keep fires from spreading and can also extinguish them. Fire spreads quickly and can double in size every minute.
Even small fires can cause significant damage to property, with smoke causing additional damage and endangering those in the structure.
Contrary to many Hollywood portrayals, only sprinkler heads directly exposed to the heat activate, not those in the rest of the room, building, or complex.
