An automated sprinkler system extinguished a fire inside a room at the San Carlos Hotel on Monday, according to the Yuma Fire Department.
Just before 5:30 p.m. an alarm was reported going off at the hotel, located at 106 E. 1st St., and that there might be a fire inside one of the apartments.
When firefighters arrived on scene they found that there had been a mattress fire in room 223, but the automated sprinkler system had already put it out.
The other apartments on the floor were also evacuated until firefighters confirmed the fire was completely out and had not spread.
Damage from the fire was limited to a mattress that had been burning.
The occupants of the apartment where the fire happened had left the scene, but were later interviewed.
There were no reports of any injuries and the occupants of the adjoining apartments will be able to reoccupy them once repairs were made and they are cleaned.
The investigation into the fire is ongoing and being conducted by both the Yuma police and fire departments.
Monday’s fire was the fourth sprinkler system save at the hotel since 2017.
Fire sprinklers can keep fires from spreading and can also extinguish them. Fire spreads quickly and can double in size every minute.
Even small fires can cause significant damage to property, with smoke causing additional damage and endangering the structure.
Contrary to many Hollywood portrayals, only sprinkler heads directly exposed to the heat activate, not those in the rest of the room, building, or complex, YFD noted.