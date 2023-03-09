Sprinkler system puts out kitchen fire

A sprinkler system put out a kitchen fire inside an occupied apartment at the Cielo Verde Apartments Tuesday evening.

 Photo courtesy of YUMA FIRE DEPARTMENT

A kitchen fire inside an occupied apartment was put out by a sprinkler system on Tuesday, according to the Yuma Fire Department.

Fire Marshall Kayla Franklin explained that at approximately 6:17 p.m. an alarm was received from the Cielo Verde Apartments, 3370 S. Avenue 8E.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you