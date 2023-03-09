Sprinkler system puts out kitchen fire

A kitchen fire inside an occupied apartment was put out by a sprinkler system on Tuesday, according to the Yuma Fire Department.
Fire Marshall Kayla Franklin explained that at approximately 6:17 p.m. an alarm was received from the Cielo Verde Apartments, 3370 S. Avenue 8E.
Arriving firefighters found a fire sprinkler head in the kitchen of an occupied apartment had activated and extinguished a fire that started in an area near the stove.
After making sure the fire was completely out, firefighters turned off the water flowing through the sprinkler head.
“The fire was believed to have started in a pan that was left on the stovetop in the kitchen,” Franklin said.
There were two people in the apartment at the time of the fire and both were able to evacuate safely.
Damage to the fire was limited to items in the immediate area of where it began.
The Yuma Fire Department noted that sprinkler systems can not only extinguish fires, but also keep them from spreading.
Fires spread quickly and can double in size every minute. Even small fires can cause significant damage to property and endanger those nearby.
Contrary to many Hollywood portrayals, only sprinkler heads directly exposed to the heat activate, not those in the rest of the room, building, or complex.