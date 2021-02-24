A small kitchen fire that happened at the La Posada Apartments on Sunday afternoon could have been much worse if not for the building’s sprinkler system.
According to information provided by Yuma Fire Department spokesperson Mike Erfert, just before 1:15 p.m. firefighters responded to the complex, located at 1980 West 30th Street, for a report of a fire.
When firefighters arrived on scene they found that a stovetop fire had occurred in an apartment and that the fire had already been extinguished by the fire suppression sprinkler system.
A pot of oil had splashed and was ignited by the stove’s burner. The fire was extinguished before it could spread to the rest of the kitchen.
“There were no injuries and the fire was contained to the burner and pot of oil,” according to Erfert.
Only the sprinkler head closest to the stove had activated.
Firefighters stopped the flow of water and assisted with removing water from the apartment.
The Yuma Fire Department would like to remind residents that fire sprinkler systems can keep fires from spreading and can also extinguish them. Fires spread quickly and can double in size every minute.
Even small fires can cause serious damage to property and endanger those nearby.
Contrary to many Hollywood portrayals, only sprinkler heads directly exposed to the heat activate, not those in the rest of the room, building, or complex.
Sprinkler systems save lives and protect property.
