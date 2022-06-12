Yuma city staff is recommending that a conditional use permit allowing the processing of raw material be denied for property located at 505 S. Gila St.
The Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday will consider the permit request made by Core Engineering Group, on behalf of Daniel Miller. The property, zoned heavy industrial with an infill overlay, is currently being used to store various metal products.
The applicant wants to convert the site into a processing facility. This request also includes an exception to legalize the location and reduced setbacks of the existing buildings on the site.
“The project is to receive vehicles and other metal products for transfer to a recycling center,” the applicant stated. “The items will be received, any fluids removed, stockpiled for a short time, and transferred to the company’s California facility.”
Additionally, the project will feature short-term vehicle storage, a scrap metal stockpile, liquids removal processing and an office featuring indoor warehousing.
Staff recommends denial as the request does not meet all seven criteria for a conditional use permit nor is the request in line with the adopted development plans for the area, according to a staff report.
In other action, the commission will also consider a request by Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of PJT LLC, for approval of the final plat for the Pueblo Corner Subdivision. The property is located at the northwest corner of West 20th Street and South Avenue B, and zoned limited commercial with an aesthetic overlay.
Plans call to subdivide 8.7 acres into four commercial lots, ranging in size from 1.19 acres to 4.5 acres. The property owner originally intended to divide the property into five commercial lots. However, the owner has decided to eliminate Lot 5 shown on the preliminary plat and absorb the square footage into Lot 4.
Currently, the construction of the Soft Cloth Car Wash has begun on Lot 1. There are no other proposed uses known at this time.
Another case up for consideration is a request by Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of Smoketree Land Company, for approval of the preliminary plat for the Desert Sky Unit No. 3 Subdivision.
This 27-acre subdivision will be divided into 138 residential lots, ranging in size from 2,941 to 12,551 square feet. The property is located near the northeast corner of Avenue 7E and 40th Street.
The commission will also hold two public hearings, the first on a request by John S. Garcia, on behalf of Rancho Mi Isabella, to rezone two acres from agriculture to suburban ranch for the property located at the northwest corner of South Avenue 3E and the East 73rd Street alignment.
The property owner intends to split the two acres to construct a single-family home. The remaining parcels will remain under the Agriculture District and continue to be used for citrus and date farming.
The second hearing is for a request by Core Engineering Group, on behalf of Butler Estates, to rezone 12.59 acres from low density residential to medium density single-family residential for the property located at the northwest corner of East 37th Street and South Avenue 10E.
The applicant plans to create a subdivision with 50 residential lots between 6,949 to 7,150 square feet in size. The proposed zoning allows for site-built homes, with no manufactured homes or recreational vehicles being an allowed residential unit.
The commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
To view the agenda and staff reports, go to https://tinyurl.com/27j6uz23.