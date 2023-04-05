The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) recently held its annual awards ceremony recognizing staff, civilian employees and volunteers for their service to the community during 2022.
The event was held at Britain’s Farm Chuckwagon and Steakhouse with more than 200 family members and friends in attendance.
Sheriff Leon Wilmot, with the help of Maj. Eben Bratcher, presented the awards to each of the recipients. YCSO’s Volunteer Posse did all of the cooking for the event.
“This was the first award ceremony that we have held in person since 2019,” spokesperson Tania Pavlak said.
Deputy of the Year went to 8-year veteran Carlos Olmos, who is currently assigned to the Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB).
As for Detention Officer of the Year, that honor went to Gerardo Monjardin, while Bradley Burch was recognized as Employee of the Year.
Olmos was described in his nomination letter as having hit the ground running when starting his career with YCSO, and for possessing attributes that are important to success.
“When I look at deputy Olmos’ body of work to this point I see a very young, strong and bright deputy who still has a hunger for work experience and knowledge,” wrote Patrol West County Day Supervisor Sgt. Raul Garcia. “I can see that he does not shy away from the task at hand and has an excellent work ethic for someone his age.”
A lifelong resident of Yuma, Olmos started with the sheriff’s office as a detention officer and took every opportunity given to him to become a team leader for inner transport, which is taking inmates to their court hearings.
In addition to working in high-level custodial units, he has also been a processing officer and worked in the jail’s master control room.
In February 2017, Olmos was promoted and joined the ranks of the Patrol Division, where he quickly became a member of the Critical Accident Response Team (CART), investigating all fatal collisions in Yuma County.
Later Olmos became a Field Training Office (FTO), in which he was responsible for the training and evaluation of newly hired deputies.
Then in March of 2021, after three and a half years of being in patrol, Olmos joined the CIB.
“Deputy Olmos has outstanding performance in day-to-day investigations, which reflects the highest standards of professionalism and attention to detail,” Sgt. R. Garcia also wrote. “It has been my experience that despite a very heavy caseload in the position he now holds, deputy Olmos displays outstanding initiative by responding to patrol requests for investigations almost immediately and has performed many last-minute follow-ups, which has secured arrests for those cases.”
Currently assigned to booking, which in his supervisor’s opinion is the most difficult area to work in at the jail, Monjardin is known as the “go to guy,” which is why he was chosen as the detention officer of the year.
“He does an amazing amount of work every day, which is a reflection of his work ethic,” supervisor Sgt. Roberto Arriola wrote. “He is always willing to complete additional duties and has fulfilled many roles; many of which have not been easy.”
In addition to being willing to assist others and cover additional shifts, Monjardin has for the past two years taken on the role of training new detention officers.
In 2022 the State of Arizona implemented the new AT&T Vesta 911 system. Later that year in November the sheriff office’s dispatch center went “live” on the new system. Not only did Burch learn how to use the system on the fly, he also had a trainee he had to teach how to use it at the same time, which is one of the reasons he is the Employee of the Year.
“Brad exemplifies professionalism and dedication to service,” wrote Pennia Thrailkill, senior emergency communications dispatcher. “He is calm and reassuring to callers, deputies and user agencies. His ability to speak to all kinds of callers in a respectful and positive manner, while gathering and documenting important details to relay.”
At the same time Burch was also taking his Communications Training Officer (CTO) course through the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO).
Now certified, Burch continues to take on training responsibilities as needed, documenting accomplishments and areas needing attention with trainees, helping them to overcome obstacles.
Others receiving awards were Jason Hemstreet for Patrol Supervisor of the Year, Ronald Ziarnick for Civilian Volunteer of the Year, and Ronald Ziarnick for Civilian Volunteer of the Year.
The following recipients were also honored during the awards ceremony:
Administration Bureau
- Jeff Davis, Administration Supervisor of the Year
- Adriana Alvarado, Esprit de Corps Award
- Tania Pavlak, Special Merit Award
- Daniel Dresden, Innovator of the Year Award
Detention Bureau
- Nery Zarate, Detention Support Staff Member of the Year
- Israel Amadisto, Detention Support Supervisor of the Year
- Wendell Walker, Detention Supervisor of the Year
- Lillian Zerega, Esprit De Corps Award
- Daniel Perez, Special Merit Award
- Victoria Gonzalez, Innovator of the Year Award
- Priscilla Castillo, Meritorious Service Award
- Dennis Zimmerman, Outstanding Achievement Award
- Daryl Tillis, Rookie of the Year Award
Patrol Bureau
- Jason Hemstreet, Patrol Supervisor of the Year
- Maria Rosales, Esprit De Corps Award
- Joshua Bermudez, Special Merit Award
- Andrew Topper, Innovator of the Year Award
- Sonny Hixon, Meritorious Service Award
- Bryan Evans, Outstanding Achievement Award
- Jairo Cardenas, Rookie of the Year Award
- Stephanie Mayberry, Rookie of the Year Award
Volunteers of the Year
- Ronald Ziarnick, Civilian Volunteer of the Year
- Bryant Barragan, Explorer of the Year
- Ray Evans, Posse Member of the Year
- Eric Driedger, Reserve Deputy of the Year
