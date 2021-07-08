Yuma police officers are searching for a suspect following a nearly 3-hour standoff on Tuesday that ended without an arrest.
Public Affairs Officer Ashley McCleney said officers responded to an auto repair shop in the 2100 block of South Factor Avenue at about 12:37 p.m. after a man claimed he had been assaulted.
When officers arrived on scene they were told by the victim that a man and a woman had entered the building and were asked to leave following a verbal argument. The man, however, refused to leave and a physical altercation ensued in which he shoved the victim out of the building.
He then closed the front door and would not let the victim back inside.
Believing the man and woman were still inside the building, officers quickly blocked off the area and attempted to make contact with them.
At 3:03 p.m., after not ever making contact with them, officers entered the building, but did not find anyone inside.
The couple had left the building through the back door before officers arrived.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854.