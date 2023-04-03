No one was injured following a standoff Sunday morning in which a man allegedly caused a disturbance inside a residence and refused to come out, according to the Yuma Police Department.

Officer Christina Fernandez said the incident happened at approximately 9:32 a.m. in the 2500 block of South 43rd Drive, with officers responding to a report of a disorderly subject.

