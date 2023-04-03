No one was injured following a standoff Sunday morning in which a man allegedly caused a disturbance inside a residence and refused to come out, according to the Yuma Police Department.
Officer Christina Fernandez said the incident happened at approximately 9:32 a.m. in the 2500 block of South 43rd Drive, with officers responding to a report of a disorderly subject.
The man, who was thought to possibly have access to weapons at the time, had barricaded himself inside and was residing to come out.
The Yuma Police Department’s Special Enforcement and Hostage Negotiations Teams responded shortly after.
It was later confirmed that the man had a felony warrant for his arrest from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office and a misdemeanor warrant by the YPD.
The man eventually surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.