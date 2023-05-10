A new Starbucks, gas station, convenience store and car wash are coming to a future Foothills development called Mid Pointe Plaza.

The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday approved conditional use permits for a new Starbucks drive-thru on 32nd Street and Avenue 8E and a real estate office and nursery at 2730 E. 24th St

