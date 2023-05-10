A new Starbucks, gas station, convenience store and car wash are coming to a future Foothills development called Mid Pointe Plaza.
The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday approved conditional use permits for a new Starbucks drive-thru on 32nd Street and Avenue 8E and a real estate office and nursery at 2730 E. 24th St
Property owners Troy and Claire Eckard requested a conditional use permit to allow a Starbucks drive-thru on undeveloped property located near the northwest corner of Avenue 8E and 32nd Street.
The coffee shop will be located within the General Commercial District, which requires a conditional use permit for any drive-thru facility.
Located across the road from 4th Avenue Gym and near Walmart, the new Starbucks will be about 2,160 square feet with a 180-square-foot patio. The drive-thru will have space for a minimum of 12 queued vehicles, and an additional 23 parking spaces will accommodate walk-in customers.
The applicant initially asked for a reduced minimum setback from 15 feet to zero. However, Amelia Domby, the city’s senior planner, noted that upon further review of the site plan, staff determined that the setback reduction request was not required.
A shoulder between the roadway and the edge of the subject property should provide some buffering, Domby noted in reply to a question from Chris Hamel, chairman of the commission.
“That was my only concern,” Hamel said. “I’m like, OK, 32nd Street can get pretty busy there and what happens if somebody gets stupid at night or is on their cell phone and not looking at what they’re doing and drives off? Next thing, you know, they’re into the Starbucks building and we have a lot of injuries. But if you guys are comfortable with that, I’m comfortable with that.”
Access will be available through internal roads to reduce the chance of vehicles lining up into the public roadway. The site will have direct access to 32nd Street and secondary access to Avenue 8E. A median on 32nd Street will force right turns only for access and ingress.
“This is a different area that you might have not have thought of for Starbucks, but I hope it works out really well. I think with the amount of traffic that you get on 32nd Street in that area, it will probably produce you quite a bit of business. So kudos to you,” Hamel said to Troy Eckard.
Starbucks will be on Lot B of the Mid Pointe Plaza, which shows five lots on the site plan. Domby explained that the commission will be asked to consider another conditional use permit at the next meeting for a gas station, convenience store and a drive-thru car wash on Lot D.
The commission voted 5-0, with two commissioners absent, to approve the permit.
In another case, the commission also granted a request by the Leonard Sanchez and Glenda Curtis Living Trust for a conditional use permit to allow a real estate office and nursery at 2730 E. 24th St. The property is zoned heavy industrial with an airport overlay.
Plans call for Shadle & Sanchez Realty Investments to develop the site with a 5,600-square-foot building for the real estate office and the nursery. The building will be equally split between the two businesses and feature two 880-square-foot offices, two attached 1,927-square-foot storage areas, and a 1,600-square-foot shade structure in the rear.
The nursery will be a full service plant and landscape company and will sell stock and supplies to walk-in customers and wholesale to landscapers and developers.
The site will have nine parking spaces, which prompted Commissioner Lori Arney to question whether that was enough for two businesses.
Erika Peterson, associate planner, noted that nine spaces met the requirement, which calls for one space for each 300 square feet of office space and one space for each 1,500 square feet of storage/warehousing areas.
The applicant, Leonard Sanchez, added that if more spaces are needed, he will build them.
“I am a small real estate office. I only have a couple of agents. It’s not really high traffic,” he said.
The commission approved the permit with a 5-0 vote, with two commissioners absent.
In a staff report, Alyssa Linville, director of planning and neighborhood services, announced that Jennifer Albers had been promoted to assistant director.
“As the assistant director, she will take my place at the dais as we move forward with planning and zoning. So congratulations,” Linville said.
“Congratulations from all of us as well,” Hamel said, adding that “it’s good” to see employees “move forward” into positions of more responsibility.