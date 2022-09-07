Election 2022 Arizona Attorney General

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich speaks at a news conference in Phoenix, on Jan. 7, 2020.

 Bob Christie/AP

PHOENIX – Attorney General Mark Brnovich won’t defend a new law that makes it a crime to videotape police activity within 8 feet.

In fact, he won’t even oppose a bid by media outlets and the American Civil Liberties Union to block its enforcement while the legality of the measure is considered. Instead, he said it is up to legislative leaders to find someone else to go to court on their behalf if they want the law to take effect as scheduled on Sept. 24.

