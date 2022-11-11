The Arizona Department of Revenue’s (ADOR) Unclaimed Property program is seeking people who were stationed in Arizona while they served in the U.S. military in an attempt to return unclaimed property or money that is in their name.

The agency has identified more than 24,000 former military members whose last known addresses were from Yuma Proving Ground, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Camp Navajo Army Base, Fort Huachuca Army Base, Luke Air Force Base, and Tucson’s Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

