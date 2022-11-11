The Arizona Department of Revenue’s (ADOR) Unclaimed Property program is seeking people who were stationed in Arizona while they served in the U.S. military in an attempt to return unclaimed property or money that is in their name.
The agency has identified more than 24,000 former military members whose last known addresses were from Yuma Proving Ground, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Camp Navajo Army Base, Fort Huachuca Army Base, Luke Air Force Base, and Tucson’s Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.
Some of the addresses are more than 30 years old. These properties also total $7 million, with the largest single amount of $217,187 being due to one owner.
The ADOR has routinely sent notices over the years to these military member’s last known addresses, encouraging them or a family member to contact its Unclaimed Property Unit to claim what they are owed.
Unclaimed property generally consists of money due to an individual from sources like old bank accounts, uncashed payroll checks, tax refunds, credit balances, rebates, returned deposits and dormant safe deposit boxes.
Often, the company holding the funds has an outdated or wrong forwarding address for the customer, and in some cases, a person passes away with no family members aware of the assets.
Most accounts are turned over to the state after several years of inactivity.
Every year, the ADOR Unclaimed Property program returns millions of dollars to claimants, including $47 million in fiscal year 2022. In the past three fiscal years, about $155 million has been returned to individuals and businesses.
To learn if you have unclaimed property owed you, visit MissingMoney.com and enter your name, and the state and city you have resided in. If the search returns results, you can submit a claim form.
Claimants must include a valid photo ID and documentation linking them to the owner’s last known address. Claimants must also provide documentation demonstrating a legal right to claim any property listed in another name.
For more information on the Unclaimed Property program, including how to make claims and frequently asked questions, go to http://www.azdor.gov and click on the Unclaimed Property tab.