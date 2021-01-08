A Yuma pilot project that provides early detection of COVID-19 has gotten the stamp of approval from Gov. Doug Ducey.
The governor announced on Wednesday that the state will fund a wastewater testing pilot project in Yuma County with $500,000 in federal coronavirus relief dollars.
“The wastewater testing pilot project in Yuma is a crucial step to expand an innovative technology that may help with early detection of COVID-19,” Ducey said. “This initiative will help local public health officials make fact-based, community-driven decisions and best mitigate COVID-19 spread during the pandemic.”
The project is a partnership with Yuma County Public Health Services District, University of Arizona, including the university’s Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture, and Arizona Department of Health Services.
“I’m thrilled. We’ve been working on it for a little while,” said Paul Brierley, YCEDA executive director.
He noted that state officials liked the project’s two-prong approach: monitoring COVID-19 in the entire county and informing public health authorities so they can respond appropriately to keep it from spreading further.
Brierley said ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ showed a lot of interest during a one-hour conversation. “She really liked the concept, she liked the data they would get back.”
YCEDA will collect wastewater samples twice a week in locations across Yuma County and test for COVID-19. The Yuma lab will analyze the samples and share data with public health officials.
The pilot project will help determine whether community wastewater testing is a helpful early warning indicator for COVID-19 in rural areas, and how the testing technology may be applied to best identify potential hotspots for COVID-19 spread.
“This approach has shown promise at identifying COVID-19 transmission quickly and enabling a targeted public health response to mitigate the spread,” Christ said. “We’re eager to see the results when it’s applied in greater Arizona and applaud the collaboration that’s making it possible.”
The program will begin after completion of a joint plan between the University of Arizona and the Yuma County Public Health Services District. Yuma joins Tempe, which has used wastewater testing to detect COVID-19 in partnership with Arizona State University’s Biodesign Institute.
SUCCESS IN YUMA
The pilot project started last summer with a request from Jesus Tovar of the Somerton-based T&P Farms, who made a donation to YCEDA and asked that it be used to help the Yuma agricultural labor force return to work.
“His basic question was, what can we do to get Yuma County back to work safely? Especially with vegetable season starting up,” Brierley said. “We didn’t want what happened in the meatpacking industry to happen here.”
YCEDA staff knew that the UofA was using wastewater testing to detect COVID-19 in Tucson dormitories. They figured they could use the same testing in Yuma to protect the labor force. Ideally they would have a lab in Yuma to avoid sending samples to Tucson, which would add time and cost.
“The key thing here is the early warning,” Brierley said, noting that infected people shed the virus in their stool a week before showing symptoms.
Yuma County stepped up with the funding needed to set up a local lab in August. YCEDA initially struggled with securing lab supplies due to the demand created by COVID-19 testing.
But, in early November, YCEDA had the lab operational and soon had its first success story. The center started testing at Datepac, a company with several date-packing facilities in Yuma. One of the packing facilities with 200 workers had been testing negative before Thanksgiving. After the holiday break, the sewer testing came back positive.
YCEDA contacted Diana Gomez, director of the Yuma County Public Health Services District, who connected the center with Amanda Aguirre of the Regional Center for Border Health. That same afternoon, RCFBH set up a mobile testing site in the Datepac parking lot. The health center tested all employees and found four asymptomatic but positive employees as well as a positive spouse. Datepac continued to pay the infected employees while they were isolated at home.
The following week, YCEDA tested the wastewater again, and it came out negative.
“It stopped an outbreak in their workforce. It worked like it was supposed to work. It was so nice to have that happen,” Brierley said.
Datepac reported that employees were happy with the sewer testing. “Employees felt really good about the fact that they are being taken care of and being protected,” Brierley noted. “Datepac is very pleased with how it’s working for them.”
WHAT’S NEXT?
The project has evolved over time. It started with a request to keep the agricultural workforce safe. Now the testing is expanding to schools and the community.
This month, Arizona Western College will be using and paying for testing in their dormitories, which house 200 students. “They can use that as an indicator when they need to do clinical testing. It can avoid some of the need for clinical testing until you know they have a problem,” Brierley explained.
Yuma County also funded the pilot project in schools. That will kick off as soon as students go back to in-person learning. YCEDA will test sewage in the “School Alley” along 24th Street between Araby Road and South Avenue 9E. The participating schools will be Otondo Elementary School, Castle Dome Middle School, Gila Ridge High School and AWC with cooperation from the Yuma Jackrabbit Mesa Lift Station.
The state funding will push the project into the “next evolution, if you will. We’re pretty excited about it,” Brierley said.
The next phase is community-wide monitoring. YCEDA will work with each municipality to conduct twice-weekly testing throughout the county, covering most of the zip codes. The first goal is to track COVID-19 trends. The center has brought in a researcher who will be doing municipal modeling to analyze what the trends mean.
“When we see a rapid increase of disease or a high level of disease, then we will work with public health officials and the municipal authorities and come up with a response plan so we can have a targeted, localized response to the area,” Brierley explained.
If testing shows a rise in positive results in an area, then Yuma Regional Medical Center can prepare for an increase in COVID-19 patients and municipalities can target resources to those areas, perhaps with a public informational campaign asking residents to do a better job of social distancing or by mobilizing test units in those locations. YCEDA can do more localized testing when there’s a high incidence of cases in a particular area, such as a prison or nursing facility.
Brierley is happy to see the state, the municipalities and public health officials working together, and that the project is making a difference.
“We’ve had some wins,” he noted.