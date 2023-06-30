PHOENIX – Arizona is going to create a network of sites designed to train residents in rural areas for the jobs that local employers need.

In an announcement Thursday, Gov. Katie Hobbs said the first two of these “workforce accelerators’’ will be in Yuma and Kingman. A total of six are envisioned, though neither the governor’s office nor the Arizona Commerce Authority would provide specifics.

