Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announced grant awards totaling more than $25 million to the cities of Somerton, Yuma, Wellton and the Cocopah Indian Tribe from the state’s Border Security Fund.
Flanked by local law enforcement and government officials Friday in Somerton, Hobbs noted that the funds will support the specific needs of law enforcement in the border regions.
“This funding will allow these cities to invest in meaningful technological support and ensure they have the tools needed to effectively manage the border,” Hobbs said. “Previously, this type of funding was used for political stunts that didn’t effectively help law enforcement do their jobs.”
The governor has been working closely with cities and counties to evaluate and identify the needs of each area and tailor support to meet those needs.
“For example, in Somerton, the leaders behind me have identified the need to modernize their equipment, including additional fleet vehicles, security cameras and communication systems,” Hobbs said.
“These types of changes will make a real difference, not only allowing law enforcement to do their jobs more effectively, but also keeping communities safe and using taxpayer dollars responsibly,” she added.
Noting she is “excited to be receiving this vital funding,” Somerton Police Chief Araceli Juarez said: “Currently, our department just has one detective. We will seek that funding to add to our additional staff, who will focus on trafficking drug cartel and additional activities,” Juarez said.
“The money will also go towards expanding and updating our fleet, allowing our agencies to conduct covert surveillance operations of people, places and vehicles without discovery.”
Yuma Police Chief Tom Garrity noted that the grants will give law enforcement the ability to have modern technology “to stay contemporary and deliver the most up-to-date, professional services to our community.”
More than $3.3 million will be used to upgrade the Yuma Regional Communication System. In the late 2000s, law enforcement and first responders in Yuma County partnered to put together the YRCS.
“That was something that we needed down here so we can actually talk to each other, not only fire, EMS, but law enforcement. So if we responded somewhere, no matter where it was, even outside of the county, that we would have a common channel that we could talk one on one. That includes our tribal partners and our state partners, from DPS (Arizona Department of Public Safety) and throughout the rest of the state,” Sheriff Leon Wilmot explained.
“We were able to build that infrastructure, but now because of technology moving forward, this funding will allow us to not only upgrade the current YRCS radio system, but also help build upon what we’ve been working on as far as all along the border,” Wilmot said.
“And this partnership is going to allow us to also work with DPS to further that communication ability throughout the rest of the state of Arizona, which is something that’s vitally important for anybody that works in fire, EMS or law enforcement in the state,” the sheriff added.
More than $2 million will go toward “necessary” hopper vehicles, which are railroad freight cars, to deliver “humane and quick services to people,” Garrity said.
Over $600,000 will be used for mobile ID units to assist in identifying individuals “in an expeditious manner” and about $1.1 million to ensure public safety has the number of needed mobile communication devices, Garrity said.
This grant also includes the ability to purchase autonomous technology to allow public safety to coordinate and concentrate on humanitarian efforts. Yuma will receive more than $400,000 in portable medical kits, enabling officers to deliver “fast and effective” services while waiting for emergency services when the officers run into migrants, Garrity said.
Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya praised the collaboration between local communities and agencies. “Yuma County has done an excellent job of managing the situation. We’ve had meetings, weekly briefings, daily and now as needed. We’ve worked together, and the city of Somerton, especially with the Regional Center for Border Health, has been working and we’ve worked towards that,” Anaya said.
“That’s why this funding is important, and why we continue the collaboration and coordination between the city and the Governor’s Office. And this grant was tailored to the needs of each community, which is great, and I’m excited to see how this investment works in the future,” Anaya added.
Hobbs pointed out that these grants are part of her promise to “put politics aside and bring people together to strategically tackle our state’s biggest issues … I’m committed to assisting local law enforcement while also ensuring the humane treatment of migrants in our facilities. And we’ll continue working closely with community organizations and Border Patrol to make that happen.”
On Friday morning, Hobbs met with local, state and federal leaders to talk about border issues and received a briefing and tour of the Border Patrol processing center, accompanied by Yuma Sector Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Dustin Caudle.
“I witnessed firsthand the remarkable work being done by the Border Patrol to effectively manage the flow of migrants crossing our border. We discussed the progress and challenges encountered by the Yuma Sector since the lifting of Title 42,” Hobbs said.
Title 42 is a public health rule issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that allowed the U.S. to turn away asylum seekers at the border and/or return them to their country of origin.
Hobbs also discussed how state and local communities can continue to support the “humane processing and treatment of migrants entering our communities and look for ways to support our local law enforcement efforts to keep our community safe.”
To date, Hobbs said, local coordination with the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs has helped to prevent just over 4,900 street releases in border communities, including in San Luis, Somerton and Yuma.
“This could not have happened without the hard work of our state agencies in coordination with our city and county leaders, as well as our Arizona law enforcement officers,” Hobbs said. “I want to express my gratitude to each of them who day in and day out, come into work prepared to serve our state and our border communities.”