The move to establish procedures in law to overturn future elections comes as an organization that helped finance the “audit’’ of the 2020 election amid charges it had been stolen now is trying to help Kari Lake overturn the 2022 gubernatorial vote.

PHOENIX – State senators voted Tuesday to require new elections any time a certain number of voters claim they were “disenfranchised.’’

SB 1694, given preliminary approval on a voice vote, would define that to include any time people signed affidavits they had to wait more than 90 minutes outside a polling place. But as crafted, it may not differentiate between those who couldn’t vote and those who stayed and eventually did cast a ballot despite the wait time.

