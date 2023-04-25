Warren Petersesn

Senate President Warren Petersen says legislative Democrats are balking at providing the GOP with a list of their priorities. And without that, there can be little progress on coming up with a spending plan for the new fiscal year that begins July 1.

PHOENIX – The state’s Medicaid program won’t have money to pay its bills next month unless the governor and lawmakers reach a deal – and soon – on at least some elements of a budget.

Senate President Warren Petersen told Capitol Media Services Monday that legislative Democrats are balking at providing the GOP with a list of their priorities. And without that, he said, there can be little progress on coming up with a spending plan for the new fiscal year that begins July 1.

