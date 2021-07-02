Hard-sought funding from the Arizona Legislature will accelerate the construction of Somerton High School, moving the south county campus’ slated opening date from fall 2024 to fall 2023.
The $10.3 million allotment follows a two-year push for funding on the part of Yuma Union High School District, as the Arizona School Facilities Board (SFB) tabled the project twice due to demographer-collected data indicating the projected pace of enrollment growth wouldn’t warrant a seventh YUHSD campus.
When the project was tabled for the second time in December 2020, the district appealed to Gov. Doug Ducey’s office and the Legislature, which led to a roundtable discussion with Sen. Sine Kerr and Representatives Joel Joel John (AZ-4), Tim Dunn (AZ-13), and Joanne Osborne (AZ-13). According to YUHSD Superintendent Gina Thompson, Kerr held a leading role in “putting the project forward” in the state’s budget for fiscal year 2022.
“At that point, our only hope was if it could be a legislative directive,” Thompson said. “That’s how we came to today. This is, in my opinion, a bipartisan initiative. This simply is the right work; it’s not any party, it’s just the right work that all children have equitable education for opportunities beyond their high school career.”
According to Thompson, the project is in the final stages of its design phase. Next, the district will apply for the necessary City of Somerton-issued permits while working on infrastructure and ensuring the site’s soil is “safe and appropriate” for a December groundbreaking, keeping in step with the project’s “aggressive timeline.”
“Now that we’ve received funding, I don’t see anything standing in the way of that,” said Thompson. “A school is on its way. There’s a lot of work that’s been ongoing that people don’t see. We hope that, in December, we will start moving dirt around.”
Thompson noted that the district anticipates an additional allocation of equal or greater value next year depending on funding formulas for inflation in construction costs.
“We’re definitely on target, but with the escalation in construction costs, we’ll have to keep looking at that and being really, really wise with what we’re ordering and how we’re ordering so that we can build the best school possible for every student in Somerton,” said Thompson.
For the 1,100 students who traverse the 20 miles from Somerton to Kofa High School and back each school day, the new campus will remove a number of barriers presently interfering with their education, thus affording increased equity as well as opportunities for south county families to be involved in their children’s daily lives, according to Thompson.
“Unless they choose open enrollment, they will be able to go to school in their own neighborhood, in their own community, most of them within walking distance,” Thompson said. “Their families can come to their school regularly to participate not only in the education process but also in activities, athletics and the arts. This is true choice. When you say people have choice but it’s miles and miles away that you have an opportunity to participate but don’t have the means to participate because of your personal situation, that’s not a choice; the choice has already been made.”
The recent funding joins more than $25 million the district has reserved for the $55 million project, including a bond approved by Yuma County voters in 2015.
“It was really important that we kept Yuma Union and Somerton on the table for conversation and kept explaining the hardship on our Somerton students and their families,” said Thompson. “We’re fortunate that Yuma County understands and that the voters and taxpayers saw that in 2015. I love this community and I absolutely am so committed to the education of our students as a community member, as a superintendent, as a parent. I couldn’t be prouder of the work of this team; it took an entire team and an entire community. Everybody had a piece in it from start to now, and we’re not finished. What really matters is the future of Yuma County, and that’s in the hands of our children.”