State lawmakers look to end current session

Arizona legislators will vote this Friday, May 1, on whether to end the legislative session, which would kill all the bills currently sitting in the Legislature.
State representative Tim Dunn, whose district includes Yuma, said that funding items like the fairgrounds relocation bill are already effectively dead because the budget has changed dramatically with the expected loss in tax revenue for the state.
Any new funding would have to come out of a bill put together in a new legislative session, Dunn said. But, he said, he’s hopeful that he can still get some bills through and won’t vote to completely end the legislative session on Friday.
“I’m hoping we may be able to open in mid-May for a week or two to get some bills through,” he said. “Aside from the obvious partisan bills, we want to see agency bills get through too. There are some individual things, bills that are near the finish line that we want to get done.”
The vote on May 1 will be a vote for or against “Sine Die,” which will adjourn the session indefinitely. The only way to bring back legislators would be through the Governor, who would have to call a special session to order.
State Senator Lisa Otondo said that what the governor wants to work on are COVID-19 bills that will get help where help is needed. As far as other bills, Otondo said “allowing the democratic process to take place right now, it almost seems impossible.”
The main challenge she sees is that many bills would need committee to advance in the legislative process. Between the risk of getting people together and the difficulty of getting everyone’s mind on anything but COVID-19, Otondo said she can’t see a way to effectively push bills along right now.
Otondo added that it’s important to remember that fellow state Senator Lupe Contreras, whose district is in Maricopa County, tested positive for COVID earlier in the week. Not only are legislators having to deal with this in their personal lives as well as in their work, she said, but meeting now has an added level of risk.
State Rep. Charlene Fernandez, House minority leader, said that she will be voting yes for Sine Die along with Otondo. In addition to the points Otondo raised, Fernandez said that she’ll be ready to return to work when the pandemic is done and the legislators know what they have left to work with.
“We’re willing to go back to work, and we’re ready to go back to work,” she said. “Once we get a better picture of the budget and how everything’s been affected, then that’s when we go back.”