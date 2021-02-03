PHOENIX – Senate Republicans are moving to approve new restrictions on the ability of county recorders to conduct voter registration drives.
The measure by Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, limits such sign-ups to government buildings. She said this takes politics out of the equation by precluding recorders from picking and choosing where to set up shop based on which group they hope to get registered.
But Sen. Martin Quezada, D-Glendale, said he sees something a bit more sinister – and perhaps hidden – in SB 1358.
“We didn’t want to point out exactly which communities are being more focused on than others,’’ he said. And Quezada said he thinks he knows why.
“County recorders are most likely to go to communities that are underrepresented in terms of their voter registration numbers,’’ he said. That, he said, makes sense.
What’s not said, Quezada continued, is who that is.
“Those communities tend to be black and brown, and they tend to be poor,’’ he said.
“And if that’s the problem, we’re dealing with a whole different issue here,’’ Quezada said. “And I think that’s very troubling.’’
Ugenti-Rita, for her part, insists her legislation is neutral.
“Would I want my county recorder only going to gun rallies?’’ she asked rhetorically.
“No, just like I don’t want him going to pro-life or pro-choice rallies or things where you know you have a high chance of speaking to, again, a certain segment of the population to the exclusion of others.’’
But she separately acknowledged to Capitol Media Services that there is a political component behind the measure.
Ugenti-Rita cited figures from the Maricopa County Recorders Office between January 2017 and July 2019, at the time under the direction of Democrat Adrian Fontes.
She said his voter-outreach program went to 56 “explicitly Democrat Party events and only six explicitly Republican Party events.’’
“Remember, this is a taxpayer funded office, using tax dollars to exclude two thirds of the voters and only want to speak to the Democrats,’’ referring to the fact that about a third of registered voters are Republican, a third are independent and a third are Democrats.
Fontes is now gone, having been defeated in November by Republican Stephen Richer. An aide said Richer was not taking a position on the legislation.