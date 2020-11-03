STATE LEGISLATURE VOTE TALLIES AS OF NOV. 3 AT 11 P.M.
ARIZONA SENATOR DISTRICT 4
• Yuma County: Lisa Otondo (D) – 62.60%; Travis Angry (R) – 37.40%
• District 4: Lisa Otondo (D) – 57.97%; Travis Angry (R) – 42.03%
ARIZONA SENATOR
DISTRICT 13
• Sine Kerr (R) – 100%
ARIZONA REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 4
• Yuma County: Charlene Fernandez (D) – 43.72%; • Geraldine “Gerae” Peten (D) – 28.77%; Joel John (R) – 27.50%
Districtwide: Charlene Fernandez (D) – 40.41%; Geraldine “Gerae” Peten (D) – 29.74%; Joel John (R) – 29.85%
ARIZONA REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 13
• Yuma County: Tim Dunn (R) – 41.53%; Joanne Osborne (R) – 36.08%; Mariana Sandoval (D) – 22.39%
• Districtwide: Tim Dunn (R) – 37.11%; Joanne Osborne (R) – 36.55%; Mariana Sandoval (D) – 26.34%