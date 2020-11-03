STATE LEGISLATURE VOTE TALLIES AS OF NOV. 3 AT 11 P.M.

ARIZONA SENATOR DISTRICT 4

• Yuma County: Lisa Otondo (D) – 62.60%; Travis Angry (R) – 37.40%

• District 4: Lisa Otondo (D) – 57.97%; Travis Angry (R) – 42.03%

ARIZONA SENATOR

DISTRICT 13

• Sine Kerr (R) – 100%

ARIZONA REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 4

• Yuma County: Charlene Fernandez (D) – 43.72%; • Geraldine “Gerae” Peten (D) – 28.77%; Joel John (R) – 27.50%

Districtwide: Charlene Fernandez (D) – 40.41%; Geraldine “Gerae” Peten (D) – 29.74%; Joel John (R) – 29.85%

ARIZONA REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 13

• Yuma County: Tim Dunn (R) – 41.53%; Joanne Osborne (R) – 36.08%; Mariana Sandoval (D) – 22.39%

• Districtwide: Tim Dunn (R) – 37.11%; Joanne Osborne (R) – 36.55%; Mariana Sandoval (D) – 26.34%

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you