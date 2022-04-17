Yuma County lacks affordable housing and rental costs have increased much faster than incomes, according to a 2021 housing study commissioned by the City of Yuma.
The study, conducted by Root Policy Research of Denver, Colorado, also indicated a lack of homes to buy, particularly affordable homes. Stakeholders described a tight housing market and lack of supply of homes affordable for low- and moderate-income buyers.
Affordable homes are purchased as quickly as they can be built, stakeholders said.
Even before COVID-19, housing affordability was an issue, but the pandemic has exacerbated the crisis, leading to rent hikes and home sale price increases of 20% to 30% in some areas this past year.
The study also found that utilities are much higher and a major factor affecting housing affordability.
Economists predict that these increases in housing will continue at least through 2023.
In a Southwest Arizona Town Hall on housing in Yuma County held in February, Joanna Carr, policy and research director of the Arizona Housing Coalition, gave an overview of the housing landscape in Arizona, with a focus in Yuma County.
“Before the COVID 19 epidemic, Arizona was already in the midst of an affordable housing crisis with extremely limited resources to respond and to build enough units needed. In 2019, we were the third least affordable state in the nation for low-income housing,” Carr said.
The increased shortage of affordable housing across Arizona is due to a significant supply and demand issue driven by increases in population and need.
“So this issue is pushing not only low-income households out of the rental and homeownership market, but also the workforce and middle-income households,” Carr said. “So we're seeing more people being impacted by the housing crisis, and particularly those on fixed income such as our elderly population.”
The result is that some people simply can't find anywhere to live, even with a subsidy.
“The pressure is being felt across homeless services statewide, who are reporting increases in demand and changes in locating housing options,” Carr noted.
She explained that “significant barriers” at the state and local levels also make it difficult for local governments to control these issues. Some of those barriers include prohibitions on short-term rental restriction, which leads to a huge loss of housing stock to vacation rentals around the state and a prohibition on mandatory inclusionary zoning, which prevents local municipalities from requiring affordable housing development, meaning they have to persuade or offer incentives to developers to build affordable housing.
Affordability is linked to the idea that households should not be burdened by housing costs. A cost-burdened household is one in which housing costs, including the rent or mortgage payment plus taxes and utilities, takes more than 30% of the monthly gross income.
In 2019, more than 4,100 households in Yuma were “severely cost burdened,” which means they paid more than 50% of their income on housing costs. For renters, the share of households that are severely cost burdened increased significantly from 18% in 2010 to 32% in 2019.
“So we only imagine that this housing cost burden has increased with the pandemic,” Carr said.
Yuma County is considered one of the more affordable rental markets in Arizona compared to other areas. “But this certainly does not mean that it is affordable. This is just in comparison to an incredibly unaffordable market in other areas of the state,” Carr noted.
In 2019, when the housing study was done, the median rent with utilities for a two bedroom apartment in Yuma was $913 and $819 in the county. To afford this rent without being cost burdened, households needed to earn between $32,760 and $36,500 per year. The study indicated that 54% of renters in Yuma and 53% of renters in Yuma County earned less than $35,000.
One-third of renters in Yuma County, about 7,740 households, earned less than $20,000 in 2019 and needed rental units of $500 a month and less to avoid being cost burdened. Just 15% of rental units, or 4,000 units, in the county rented for less than $500 a month. This left a “gap,” or shortage, of 3,734 units for these low-income households.
In Yuma, just 12% of rental units, or 1,700 units, rented for less than $500 a month. This left a shortage of 2,712 units for these low-income households. This gap was a “very modest” 614 units in 2010. It grew substantially because rent prices increased much faster than incomes.
Homeowners face lower rates of cost burden. Owners are most likely to be cost burdened in Somerton (39%), and renters are most likely to be cost burdened in Yuma (54%), although San Luis and Wellton also have renter cost burdened rates of more than 50%.
Yuma County has unique housing needs, such as its racial and ethnic demographic, which shows that 65% of people living in the county are Hispanic or Latino.
“What did COVID-19 do to our housing market? It really increased financial hardship amongst all households with those most impacted being communities of color,” Carr said at the housing town hall. “And this is a really significant consideration for Yuma County since its population is heavily Latino or Hispanic. National trends show that economic progress for young Latino and Hispanic households have been severely stunted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Carr also noted that the Yuma County housing landscape is also defined by seasonal employment and low wages. “Yuma County is unique. There's a population of migrant farmworkers who generally experienced low wages and a need for housing subsidy. There's also certain areas in Yuma County, such as San Luis and Wellton, that have been affected most with population increases and, therefore, housing capacity increases too,” she said.
The U.S. Census counts about 40,600 housing units in Yuma and 94,600 in Yuma County. Since 2010 the number of housing units in the city has increased by around 2,000 while increasing by around 6,800 in the county.
The study found that from 2010 to 2019, the increase in renters far outpaced the increase in homeowners. In Yuma County, the number of owner households increased from 48,719 to 49,099 while the number of renter households increased from 19,031 to 24,943.
The study indicated that Yuma has the lowest homeownership rate in the region at 61%, down from 2010 (63%). Wellton has the highest homeownership in the region at 76%. All cities and the county overall saw homeownership rates decline from 2010.
Renters want to buy their own homes, but they face barriers such as not having enough money for a down payment, credit challenges and not finding housing they can afford.
Looking at projections of what the future might hold in terms of wages relative to housing prices, the study concluded that diversifying housing options is really important for a future workforce and subsidies will be needed for lower wage workers.
“We often get asked, what is the solution to all of this? And essentially, the affordable housing crisis is a supply and demand issue, the obvious answer is to build more affordable housing,” Carr said.
However, she added, “Yuma County cannot build enough affordable housing to meet the need without additional support and subsidies,”
There’s good news on that front. Federal stimulus and pandemic relief funds have brought billions of dollars in assistance to Arizona.
“There is a bright side, however, in that we have seen investments in housing like never before coming into state and local governments, and therefore a real opportunity to make investments that can bring long-term solutions to this housing crisis,” Carr said.
The study concluded that without subsidies, new construction will not reach the affordability levels needed for lower wage workers nor will it close the current rental gap. Tenant based rental assistance, down payment assistance and credit counseling, and development of multifamily units and townhomes and condos, are all needed to address housing affordability challenges.
