At the request of the Yuma City Council, Police Chief Susan Smith and Deputy Chief Lisa Culp recently talked about the current state of the Yuma Police Department as well as challenges with recruiting and retention.
As YPD steadily loses officers to other agencies, the chiefs explained what the department is doing to address the shortage and other challenges. Aside from recruitment efforts, the YPD has also taken steps to retain police officers. This story explores what the department is doing to keep experienced officers and highlights other accomplishments.
RETENTION EFFORTS
In the summer of 2021, Smith and Culp met with each patrol squad to gauge their morale. The squads suggested procedural changes and equipment that would make their jobs easier.
Many of their suggestions have already been implemented, Culp noted.
The department changed the patrol schedule and procured low-bearing vests that take weight off the back and help with back issues. It also transitioned to a new weapons platform called Red Dot Sight System.
Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton also met with the squads, which brought a career enhancement program to his attention. Within two days, Simonton gave the go-ahead to start researching and developing it.
The program sets goals for officers and pays for each achievement. Goals include educational milestones and becoming bilingual and/or specialized in a field. It allows officers to choose what goals they want to achieve.
Much has been accomplished in the six months that Simonton has been at the helm of the organization, Smith said. In that time, Simonton authorized the take-home vehicles, which Culp described as a major retention perk, and the career enhancement program.
“We’re working really well together. He listens, and he takes our suggestions. He works through them. He’s the one that put together the tiered plan which is on par with the Phoenix Police Department’s pay which they provide their officers, which is a huge deal for our department,” Smith said.
ACCOMPLISHMENTS
It hasn’t been all bad for the YPD. Smith noted that the department has had several accomplishments in the last three years, even with COVID-19.
YPD also used COVID-19 funding for “hero bonuses” for employees that worked through the pandemic.
After years of talking about it, the department in October received accreditation from the Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program through the Arizona Association of Chiefs of Police. Smith called it a “huge accomplishment.”
YPD developed and implemented a police recruit program with the first four recruits and is currently recruiting the next group. As part of an effort to “grow our own officers,” the program helps recruits ages 18-21 keep out of trouble and then sends them to the academy without worrying whether they will pass their background checks.
In September 2020, the department began a body-worn camera program with 77 cameras for officers and seven in-car cameras. Additional grant and city funding has allowed for an additional 40 body-worn cameras and 34 in-car cameras soon to be rolled out.
In 2020, the department fully implemented the CopLogic Online Reporting System, which allows the public to report certain crimes online without having to go into the station or meet with a police officer.
YPD purchased new patrol rifles to replace Vietnam-era rifles and is looking to buy more this next year. The agency also transitioned to the Taser 7, replacing older, less effective models, and an additional 40 are budgeted for next fiscal year.
In 2022, the department transitioned to the new Red Dot weapons, and all sworn officers went through a two-day training. “That was a huge undertaking when you’re short staffed, but we managed it,” Smith said.
YPD also started the initial implementation of the take-home vehicle program. It will expand as vehicles on order arrive.
An upgrade of the Emergency Communication Center console and equipment should be done by the end of this month.
The agency also contracted with ICMA Consulting Services for a workload and staffing analysis to learn how the department can do things better. The group met with Simonton, went on ride-alongs and talked to the entire staff.
It was like allowing somebody to come in and pull open the underwear drawer, Smith noted.
“This was not a very popular decision, but I believe it was the right decision to make,” she said. “We may not be doing everything right, but we’re confident that if you tell us what we’re not doing right or where we can do things better, we’ll look at it and if it meets the needs of the community, we’re open to it.”
Mayor Doug Nicholls called the move “great” and noted that the preliminary results he’s heard have not turned up any failures, only modifications. “The ability and willingness to pull open that drawer is a great statement for the community that you’re humble enough to say we’re open to do the job better. I’m here to say I think you’re doing a great job right now, and I have never doubted that from the beginning. So anytime we can get someone else to confirm those assumptions, that’s a great thing,” Nicholls said.
In 2020, the department rolled out a grant-funded ballistics identification system that tracks and investigates firearms and casings to help solve crimes, not only for Yuma but other agencies in the area, including state and federal partners.
Scheduled this month is a transition to the next generation of automated biometrics identification system. The department currently uses palm and fingerprint scans, but this system will allow retinal scans to identify people. YPD will be the only one in the county with this capability.
In addition, a new software system now allows YPD to keep its policies online so citizens can have access to it.
CueHit, a citizen survey program, will be implemented in the fall. When officers go on a call for service, the program will automatically send a survey to the citizen to see how the officer performed. It will help identify areas that need improvement and enable citizens to send accolades to officers if they did a good job.
ACTIVE SHOOTERS
The topic of active shooters also came up, with Councilman Mike Shelton asking how the department works with local schools.
“Even prior to the latest current events,” Culp said, “we continue to work with our schools through the (school resource officer) program and our special teams in regards to mapping and policies and procedures and keys. I don’t want to go into a lot of details publicly, but we are very much involved with our schools.”
When a panic button went off in one of the schools in early May, the law enforcement response went “very well.” The department also used that scenario to search for lessons learned. “And we continue to work with the schools to make that process better,” Culp said.
YPD officers regularly go through active shooter training. They are slated for another training this November. “It’s a never-ending process,” Culp added.
Smith said she has been asked why she won’t remove school resource officers from the schools and place them on patrol squads to assist with calls for service. “I am 100% committed to making sure our officers stay in schools because I do believe they are their first line of protection,” Smith said.
“There are a lot of calls for service generated at schools that if there’s not an officer there to handle the calls for service, a patrol officer will have to go there anyway,” she noted.
“We won’t remove the officers from there, unless it gets to the point where we can’t respond safely to calls for service. Then I’m going to have to make a hard decision. Right now, that’s my commitment, to leave the officers in the schools, because I agree, they are our first line of defense for our kids,” Smith added.