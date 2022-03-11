Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls highlighted the triumphs and challenges of the past year in his State of the City address during the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce “Good Morning, Yuma!” event held Thursday morning.
Nicholls touched on the COVID-19 pandemic, border issues, strategic planning, parks rehabilitation, grant funding successes, construction boom and the economy.
He noted that although city officials are not medical professionals, they were still able to have some positive impact during the pandemic. The city participated with the state, county and Yuma Regional Medical Center in hosting a COVID-19 vaccination pod at the Civic Center. The pod had the ability to administer 8,000 doses a week.
The city also created the Adopt a Nurse program to support healthcare workers after being “beat up” and overworked in the last two years. The community showed support by raising more than $10,000 and providing 3,000 lunches and thousands of energy drinks, sodas and coffee to healthcare workers.
The city also participated in an innovative wastewater testing program that identified COVID-19 hotspots. The Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture led the program, with support from Yuma County and the state.
In addition, the city allowed businesses to extend their premises onto public sidewalks and parking lots, which not only provided them with the safety of an outdoor space, but also let them have more space to operate.
The city worked with the Governor’s Office on the initiative, which ended up being implemented statewide. The extended premises policy worked so well, the City Council made it permanent this last year.
Nicholls noted the uptick in the number of migrants crossing the border in Yuma. The previous fiscal year, the Border Patrol interdicted 148,000 migrants. So far this fiscal year, five months into the new year, the number of migrants has already crossed that mark, he said.
The mayor pointed out that while the flow of migrants is not slowing down, the Border Patrol’s capacity to process the migrants has increased so the agency is better able to handle the flow to prevent any impact to the community.
However, in December, the city experienced a three-day period where 6,000 asylum seekers crossed the border all at once. That surge created an “unsustainable situation” as the Border Patrol did not have the ability to process them in a timely manner. As a result, the migrants started to move through the community looking for resources and the Border Patrol station.
Consequently, Nicholls issued an emergency proclamation. “That did two things for us. It created a lot of awareness, nationally and locally,” he said.
Although immigration is not a city issue, the emergency proclamation opened up Federal Emergency Management Agency funds and other support. That proclamation is still in place and will remain in place until the numbers drop, he noted.
“The Border Patrol has done a great job, and the men and women there do a great job making sure our community is protected and preventing any humanitarian crisis that could develop by that many people coming through all at one time,” Nicholls said.
The council adopted a strategic plan in 2020 and updated it in 2021. With parks one of the key elements of the strategic plan, the city has focused on rehabilitating those spaces. In particular, improvements have been made to the Joe Henry Optimist Center, Caballero Playground and Castle Park.
In addition, after much public input, the city has developed plans for revitalizing and modernizing Kennedy Skate Park and building the future East Mesa Community Park. Nicholls noted the big need for a park as the east side of the city grows. He pointed out project opportunities for philanthropic organizations in the new park.
He touched on other park improvements, including a riverfront trail expansion, Yuma Valley Park rehabilitation, playground replacements and Gateway Park beachfront and parking lot improvements.
He also reviewed activities at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex, noting that Yuma made it on ESPN with the Women’s NJCAA National Softball Championship last year. It brought in 16 teams, which included players and their families and coaches. The championship tournament will return to Yuma this year.
Last year the PAAC hosted 30 other tournaments, with teams coming from as far as Chicago and Hawaii. The facility drew seven softball leagues and activities in archery, soccer and fishing. It’s also the home of the Fallen Officer Memorial.
Nicholls then turned his attention to triumphs, including paying off a Public Safety Personnel Retirement System yearly unfunded liability of $140,000 with an accumulating interest at 7.3%.
“We made a promise to our men and women in blue that they would have a retirement system for their willingness to put themselves out on the frontline to protect the community. This was one of the things we promised the men and women,” he said.
The city took advantage of low interest rates by selling bonds and paying off the unfunded liability, which will save taxpayers $73,000 for the next 20 years.
The city once again turned to bonds to raise money for the expansion of the Desert Dunes Reclamation Facility, which will double the wastewater capacity. The city will pay off $71 million in bonds with a 2.26% interest rate.
Nicholls noted the need to expand the plan to accommodate growth on the east side, not just for new homes but also industry and commercial projects.
The city was also “very successful” in acquiring federal grants. Perhaps the most significant is a $10.6 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant, known by the acronym RAISE, for rehabilitation of the old Hotel De Sol on Gila Street.
The site has been identified as the future Yuma Multi-Modal Transportation Center, housing Greyhound, Yuma County Area Transportation (YCAT) and Amtrak on the ground floor.
The city will look for private investment to help build out the rest of the building, which could be used for housing, commercial, office and educational programs.
The city also nabbed a $600,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency for a brownfields assessment of the Old Town South area, which used to be a railroad maintenance yard. The goal is to clean up the downtown site so it’s ready to be developed.
The city also received a grant from the Economic Development Administration for a spaceport land feasibility study for city-owned property at Avenue E and County 23rd Street.
“We are apparently the only place in the state of Arizona that can safely launch a rocket into space,” Nicholls said, noting the clear skies, proximity to the ocean and military airspace free of commercial airline traffic.
The spaceport would launch small commercial satellites on rockets over the Sea of Cortez in 0.7 seconds.
“The space industry has really grown over the last 10 years and is really backed up. We believe we can provide that element of the industry here in the Yuma area, working with MCAS (Marine Corps Air Station) and the air space constraints that we have here to make that possible,” Nicholls said.
The city is now working with the Governor’s Office on the next step, which is applying for a Federal Aviation Administration permit to operate.
The mayor noted that Yuma’s economy is robust. The city started with 43,000 jobs in March 2020 and lost 6,000 jobs in the worst part of the pandemic, with the city reporting 36,600 jobs in June 2020.
The city reported 41,280 jobs in December 2020 and 45,210 jobs in December 2021.
“We not only have recovered those jobs but added an additional 2,000 more jobs to our economy,” he said.
The mayor shared new construction updates, including the Four Points by Sheraton, which already opened, La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham, Arizona State Veterans Home, Exceptional Healthcare Hospital and Thomas F. Alt Utilities Complex.
“We have had an amazing year for construction,” Nicholls said.
Yuma issued 629 new home permits for 2021, up 5% from 2020. Pool permits were up 20%, solar permits up 15% and commercial construction permits up 20%.
Building permits of all types were up 7%, and construction inspections were up 15%. The construction valuation for 2021 totaled $161 million.
The mayor recapped some of his involvement with community, state, federal and international involvement, including appointments and/or participation on the EPA Local Government Advisory Committee, League of Arizona Cities and Towns, Arizona Commerce Authority Rural Business Development Advisory Council and 4FrontED.
Nicholls also praised the community’s involvement in the Mayors’ Bike Ride, which started in Yuma and ended in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico, and drew 200 participants.
He wrapped up his address by thanking his family, noting that he couldn’t do it without their support.