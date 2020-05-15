Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls reflected on the ups and downs experienced by the city during his State of the City address, presented virtually as part of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce “Good Morning, Yuma!” on Thursday
“2020 started really strong,” Nicholls said, noting that the city had two new council members and a new city administrator. Compared to the previous, the city had a drop of .4% in unemployment and an increase of 9.3% in the average hourly earnings. Housing construction permits went up 13%, commercial construction permits jumped by 7%, and the total evaluation of all construction was up 18%.
“That by any measure is a strong start to the year. And then we all know what happened in March. The COVID-19 pandemic hit Yuma,” he said.
He explained that the impact numbers wouldn’t be available for a while, but Yuma estimates a revenue loss of $11.3 million. Yuma enacted the city’s rainy day fund, which is called a fund balance. “We have that money set aside and that money was able to help us through this transition as we’re experiencing it,” Nicholls said.
The city also enacted many emergency measures, including a hiring freeze, cutting expenses and incentivizing early retirement. The proposed budget for the coming fiscal year “proposes to maintain the property tax rate, allowing only for changes in property evaluations to have an impact on our tax structure,” he explained.
Nicholls noted that opening or closing businesses is not in his purview. When the governor declared an emergency, he reserved the right to open or close business to the state level, preventing local control.
But based on that the city’s collaboration with the governor’s office, Arizona Department of Health Services and Yuma County Public Health Services, on March 15, the mayor declared a local emergency and brought together the local nonprofits to consider what the city would be dealing with and what it could expect.
Nicholls also talked with the other mayors in the county and statewide and held a few meetings with Yuma County officials as well as a series of meetings with elected officials, representatives and senators to talk about the issues.
He also reached out to the secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to address border issues and how issues in Mexico might impact Yuma and how to prepare for them.
Nicholls acknowledged that the closure of businesses had a “dramatic impact on the average everyday person in Yuma.” To help the Gov. Ducey understand the local perspective, he hosted four business task meetings to discuss what business industries expected to do to reopen. All that information was coalesced into a report and forwarded to the governor.
The mayor also reached out to County Superintendent of Schools Tom Tyree to talk about making the schools’ personal protective equipment available to first responders.
“Many community members have stepped up,” Nicholls said. He pointed to Stuart Rodriguez, president of Unitechz Communications, purchased 60 pigs and 20 lambs from local 4-H students after the cancelation of the Yuma County Fair and donated 16,000 pounds of meat to Yuma County residents.
“There are too many people like that to mention that have offered their time and their resources and their treasures to itemize, even if you had the time to talk about it. That’s because that’s how Yuma works. We step up, we collaborate, we take care of each other,” Nicholls said.
The mayor noted that the expiration of the stay-at-home order on Saturday “does not mean we are free of the virus. That means we need to take strong personal responsibility. If you are sick, stay home. If someone in your house or you have health issues could be potentially disastrous, be life threatening, stay home, isolate yourself. Use masks, do those things that will protect you. Create distance when you have to go out to the store or to meetings,” he said.
“We need to own our actions now. It’s not about being told what to do. It’s about understanding how we as individuals impact the spread of the CD-19 virus,” he added.
Looking into the future, he said, other “really important issues” need to be addressed, such as the census. As of Thursday, Yuma had a response rate of 39.2% vs. the Arizona response rate of 55%. He urged citizens to respond to the census and noted that if Yuma’s population numbers aren’t accurate, the city will not get the funding it needs.
Nicholls also recounted some of the highlights pre-COVID-19, including Yuma being named Most Patriotic City in the state and third in the country. Along with Arizona Western College, Yuma was chosen as the host of the 2021 and 2022 National Junior College Athletic Association Division 1 softball championships.
A recalled the migrant crisis a year ago, when Yuma saw an influx of Central American families released from the custody of Border Patrol into the community. The local nonprofits and individuals stepped up to create a temporary shelter and provide for the migrants. Nicholls reached out to people all across the country, which brought invitations to the White House and to testify before a House committee.
On April 16, the shelter exceeded capacity, and the mayor proclaimed a local emergency. In three months, more than 5,700 people came through the shelter system. By mid-summer, the releases in Yuma had stopped, and the shelter closed down.
He listed other examples of collaboration in Yuma, including the Day of Unity, Mayors’ Binational Bike Ride and a conference on the United States Mexico Canada Agreement, which replaced NAFTA and drew federal-level officials from all three countries.
Another event that united the community was a request from GSC Farm to transfer Colorado River water from La Paz County to Queen Creek.The City Hall Council Chambers filled to capacity with people opposed to the request. “Whatever happens to rural Arizona water happens to our water,” Nicholls said.
The mayor held five neighborhood meetings that allowed citizens to address and ask about issues. “It was great to understand really what the community was thinking on a lot of different areas,” he said.
In the near future, the city will celebrate a ribbon cutting for a new veterans home that will provide housing for over 80 veterans. The city is also looking into sharing the City Hall Council Chambers with the Yuma County Board of Supervisors “so that large, expensive space can be utilized more without added cost to taxpayers.”
Next week City Hall, with some chairs blocked off, will be open up to the public for the regular council meeting. Those who attend will have to strictly follow CDC guidelines. However, citizens will still be able to view and engage through Zoom or watch online on the city website. They may also email submit questions and/or comments ahead of the meeting to the city clerk.
“We actually now have more options for engagement than ever before,” he noted.
The city will begin to open other facilities soon, with new measures of protection, such as with installing Plexiglas barriers at counters.
The mayor then announced that the city, on Memorial Day weekend, will host a drive-in movie at Desert Sun Stadium. Residents will be able to stay in their cars and listen to the movie through their FM radio.
“Yuma is still growing, Yuma is adapting to what’s happening. We’re building upon this great community and the way it’s always been in collaboration,” Nicholls said. “Stay safe, stay strong, Yuma strong.”