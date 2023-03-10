In his State of the City address, Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls celebrated the accomplishments of the past year and shared current and future developments.
He also talked about the budget, ongoing projects and the border crisis during the “Good Morning, Yuma!” breakfast hosted by the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.
BUDGET AND CITY PROJECTS
He started off with the $522.4 million budget for 2022, which he described as “near record-setting.”
“If that seems high, it is, because we had some very unique things happen this last budget session,” he said. “Rest assured, that’s not going to be every year. That was just so we can take this money in and make those things happen and take advantage of those opportunities.”
This included a bond sale of $122 million to pay off the city’s police and fire retirement system debt. Yuma is also getting ready for an $80 million expansion of its water treatment plant.
In addition, the American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funds added $23 million to the budget.
The budget also included pay raises for police and fire personnel, with the goal of retaining and attracting new employees.
“On police and fire, that is something, especially our police force, to make sure that we have the right amount of officers on the street and that they’re compensated well and they’re working for you and keeping us safe,” Nicholls said.
“As we go through the year, we’ll be adding more and more officers to make sure that we’re keeping up,” he added.
Yuma also received a $250,00 grant from the Attorney General’s Office specifically to address fentanyl issues in the community.
The Fire Department has also received a lot of grants, including $35,000 for extrication equipment from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and $14,000 from the Regional Center for Border Health for advanced airway devices.
The department saw an uptick in activity, with 9,041 medical transports, up from 8,400 the year before, and a total of 18,150 calls for service, an increase of 4%.
As for Parks and Recreation, the mayor noted that more parks are shutting down as they undergo renovations. The city is investing $15 million into the two-year revitalization project.
“We’re redoing some of the park equipment, some of the ramadas, just re-enhancing a lot of the parks,” Nicholls said.
On a larger scale, the city plans to construct the East Mesa Park on Avenue 6E with $10 million in ARPA funds. “This is our first real large east side park. We’re into that design right now and will be ongoing under construction with the first phase early next year,” Nicholls noted.
Kennedy Skate Park, a $2.5 million project also funded by ARPA, will be constructed in 2024.
“We put that out to the skate community, from the hockey players to all those that enjoy the park itself. We had over 5,000 interactions on what that park should look like, what the elements should be. So we’re listening to that, and we’re in the middle of that redesign,” the mayor said.
A “strong point of pride” for the city is the Inclusive Play Project, he noted. In April, the city will install the first piece of equipment.
“It’s not just accessible, where people with mobility disabilities can’t engage fully. They can maybe get to it, they could watch other people, other kids play. That’s not the vision for Yuma. The vision for Yuma is that every child can engage fully on the equipment,” Nicholls said.
The city is working with the Liggett family, who first presented this project to the City Council and staff. The city is looking for grant opportunities and raising funds for two more pieces for other parks.
“As we move forward, our parks planning is to make sure that we’re using inclusive playground equipment, so that all of the citizens of Yuma can engage and have a good time in our parks,” he said.
Nicholls reviewed other projects, such as new pickleball courts, opening on Friday.
“So we are listening. We’re moving forward with developing the facilities that everyone is looking forward to,” he said.
Next year, Parks and Rec will revamp its master plan, including its sections on community parks, recreation programs and trails.
“We want your input, we want to know what you’re expecting, what you’d like to see,” Nicholls said.
The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area secured a 15-year funding reauthorization at an increased amount of $500,000. The city also contributes funds from the 2% hospitality tax.
In addition, the Heritage Area and Arizona State Parks received $5.5 million to improve the Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park.
“By the way, if you haven’t been to the prison lately, you should come by,” Nicholls said. “The Heritage Area has done some amazing things on the displays, and it’s a great time. Don’t just wait for your relatives from back east to come in and visit, go take a look.”
BUSINESS AND ECONOMY
On the economic development front, several businesses are coming to town, including Panera Bread Cafe and Dole Fresh Vegetables, which is reactivating its plant on Avenue 3E with an investment of over $30 million and hiring more than 600 new employees.
“We’ve been working with Dole for about two years to get this project up and running, addressing their water quality issues and addressing workforce. So those are the things that we’re really focused on,” Nicholls said.
To help with that, the city initiated a targeted industry analysis, with the help of APS, which funded the project.
“We were able to kind of step back and take a look at our economy and the opportunities that we have here today and come up with some very specific target industries that we will then be proactively engaging,” he said.
The target industries include advanced manufacturing, such as aircraft and defense industries, food products, medical device manufacturing, distribution and warehousing, and entertainment.
The city is currently doing market outreach “to make people rethink, particularly in other communities, of when they go to expand their business or create a new business, to think of Yuma in that venue.”
As for local businesses, which the mayor called “the bedrock of our community,” the city is looking for ways to support them. “We’ve talked about things like a revolving loan fund for those that are trying to get started, or maybe just a little bit of help to get to the next level,” he said.
The city is also working with the Small Business Development Center on educational opportunities.
Another significant project is Yuma County’s middle-mile broadband project, which will build 140 miles of fiber in the region.
“This is big for the city of Yuma and the Yuma community,” Nicholls said. “One of the things we recognized during the pandemic was we needed to have accessibility to the internet. It’s not just for business. It’s not just for gaming and streaming Netflix. It’s for our educational system, for our students who are learning from home.
“Working with the county and a lot of other partners, we were happy to get this project out. We received $10 million in funding to get this contract awarded. And we’re looking forward to that going live and going active this couple months,” he added.
BORDER CRISIS
The mayor also updated the community on the “border crisis,” noting that the Yuma region saw an increase of 170% in migrant crossings with over 310,000 encounters by Border Patrol in the past year.
The situation drew many high-ranking officials to Yuma, including the secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and several senators and congressmen.
Nicholls recognized the Regional Center for Border Health for receiving the migrants released by Border Patrol and coordinating their travel out of the community, thereby preventing street releases.
“The Regional Center for Border Health is doing an amazing job in preventing a humanitarian disaster here in our own communities. So I would like to thank them,” Nicholls said.
LOOKING AHEAD
Going forward, the council is working with the Multiversity Board on building an innovation district that mixes work, play, housing and education. The city is partnering with San Luis, Arizona Western College, a local major corporation and others to create this innovation hub in the downtown area where people can explore their business ideas.
“If you’re interested in any sort of input into that, let me know, we’ll get you hooked up with the website,” Nicholls said.
The city, in conjunction with the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. and local universities, is also working on a future spaceport. Yuma is ideal for these launches because of its proximity to the Gulf of California and Pacific Ocean.
“Now, the city of Yuma is not going to have a space force,” Nicholls quipped. “Don’t sign up. We’re not launching people into space, and we’re not launching Teslas into space either.”
Rather, this spaceport would launch small communications satellites into low orbit, filling a niche in the aerospace market.
The council has committed a half million dollars to get the Federal Aviation application. “We look forward to seeing how that comes together in the next two years,” Nicholls said.
Nicholls concluded his address by thanking 900 city employees, the council, the city’s 100,000 residents and his family.
“It’s a little bittersweet today,” Nicholls said as he announced “with great pride that my son Christopher is going to serve his country and has signed up for the U.S. Army.”