At the request of the Yuma City Council, Police Chief Susan Smith and Deputy Chief Lisa Culp recently talked about the current state of the Police Department as well as challenges with recruiting and retention.
As YPD steadily loses officers, the chiefs explained what the department is doing to address the shortage and other challenges. Recruitment efforts include offering hiring bonuses of $10,000 for lateral sworn officers with three years or more experience, and hiring bonuses of $5,000 for lateral sworn officers with one to three years experience. Cadets and dispatchers who sign up get $1,000 bonuses.
Even city employees can make extra money with bonuses of $1,000 for referring candidates for police officer or dispatcher.
YPD has been using various recruitment platforms, including all forms of social media, government job postings, blogs, radio, billboards, cable, movie theaters and law enforcement magazines.
Following COVID-19 restrictions, the department has resumed on-location recruiting efforts with visits to the military bases, colleges and high schools. Marine Corps Air Station Yuma holds an event for Marines transitioning out. At Arizona Western College, the department talks to students in the criminal justice program as well as attend open houses and career days.
YPD also participates in job fairs and civic events such as GAIN (Getting Arizona Involved in Neighborhoods), an event held by police agencies statewide, the Citizen’s Academy and Midnight at the Oasis Car Show. The department is even posting flyers at local restaurants.
“We have information throughout the community,” Culp noted.
CHIEFS MAKE
RECOMMENDATIONS
Smith and Culp shared recommendations for improved recruitment efforts, some of which have already been implemented.
They suggested that a YPD hiring banner be displayed on the city’s website homepage. The banner is now prominently displayed on top of the city and police pages.
They recommended easier and faster access to employment information because it took several clicks to find it. Having the banner on the main page has made a difference, Smith noted.
One of the recommendations was to have a human resources position based at YPD to work hand-in-hand with the hiring and recruitment unit to shorten the hiring process, which is about 90 days for officers and 60 days for dispatchers. In that time, applicants lose interest and apply to other agencies. When the department finally calls them, they’ve already moved on to another job.
Councilman Mike Shelton said he liked the idea of having a human resource person based at the Police Department to accelerate the hiring pace. “Having someone wait for two months, no wonder people quit. Nobody in this day and age waits that long for that kind of thing,” he noted.
Smith and Culp also suggested expediting the testing process so when candidates come to town to test, it only takes a couple of days. That’s not the case now, Smith noted.
PAY INCREASES
Perhaps the most significant recommendation was to bring pay and benefits within the Top 10 in the United States.
“I believe based on our location in this state and the fact that we’re competing for positions throughout the state, and our location is more remote than the agencies in the Valley, our pay should be in the Top 5% in the state to get people here and to get them to remain here. That would be a strong message that we are competitive and we want to pay for our officers to be here,” Smith said.
As for benefits, Smith noted, “We understand our insurance is out of line right now and it’s going to take a while to get it upwards competitively.”
Councilman Gary Knight asked what insurance other towns and cities are using that makes them so much more competitive, noting that even the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office insurance is more competitive.
Smith explained that YSCO offsets more of the premium costs to their employees. She reiterated that it will take incremental steps and time for the city to get its own benefits to where they should be because “it’s a huge amount.”
The chiefs also pointed out the need to fix the pay compression issue, when there’s little or no pay difference between ranks.
“You cannot just address the starting pay for the police officers. We already have pay compression between our ranks,” Smith said. “Just to address the starting pay for the police officer is going to aggravate that pay compression even further. It has to be a comprehensive analysis and comprehensive plan to move everybody within the ranks so it lessens that compression.”
“I’m happy to see that we’re talking about compression,” Mayor Doug Nicholls said, noting that a salary study to take place this coming fiscal year should provide more clarity.
Acting Administrator Jay Simonton explained that the proposed budget prioritizes pay for public safety. The study will analyze all pay for department employees, not just the starting salary, to fix the compression problem. Simonton noted that some employees don’t want promotions because they would lose pay due to compression.
Councilman Chris Morris agreed: “We have to look at the department as a whole. What good is recruiting new officers if we’re not going to retain them in the end?”
Simonton added that as soon as the study is done, sometime in early fall, staff will bring recommendations to the council. The plan is to take contingency funds to increase pay for police and fire employees.
MARIJUANA OFFENSES
The council then talked about ways the city could open up recruitment to more people, in particular, those with criminal records. Culp explained that the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board will not certify people who have been convicted of a felony or any offense that would be a felony if committed in Arizona, including the illegal possession or use of marijuana within the past two years.
“There’s an entire list of disqualifiers that we have to go by. Even if we were to accept that person, when AZPOST does the audit, they could pull them from the academy. We go by the minimum qualifications by AZPOST so we’re not wasting anyone’s time,” Culp said.
Shelton asked about the possibility of changing those “stuck in the ‘80s” rules: “How do we move forward? … We can’t be the only city dealing with that.”
Smith explained that the AZPOST guidelines were “much more stricter” and were recently changed. She noted that perhaps the only way to change them would be through the Legislature.
Shelton asked about applicants who have had clean records for 10 years or more, with no signs of repeating the offense.
Smith replied that YPD is willing to fight for candidates, especially if old convictions are the only thing disqualifying them. But, she added, AZPOST has announced that it would no longer consider any exceptions to the rules.
“Will they listen to mayors?” Nicholls quipped.
Smith noted that in order for the department to fight for a candidate with a criminal conviction, such as a DUI, their record would have to be “pretty spotless after that” because YPD is “entrusting them to go out and enforce criminal and civil crimes in our community and they have to be above all of that.”
YPD has had officers survive DUI convictions, but it took a while to “rehab them.” However, in these cases, the officers were already certified and AZPOST did not withdraw their certification.
“It’s more difficult to hire somebody who has a criminal act in their past than to have an officer who is already certified to get them through a minor criminal act and have them maintain their certification,” Smith said.
Shelton asked about applicants who committed crimes as teens. Smith noted that there’s more leeway with candidates convicted of crimes as juveniles.
ALWAYS RECRUITING
Recruitment is part of their daily lives, Culp noted. Detectives, sergeants and employees who are instructors in the AWC criminal justice program are constantly on the lookout for good candidates. School resource officers who work with students seek to identify future police officers.
Smith and Culp carry business cards, which they use to invite potential candidates to apply.
“It’s always on our minds,” Culp said. “We work on it every day, all day.”
Aside from recruitment efforts, the YPD has also taken steps to retain police officers. The next story explores what the department is doing to keep experienced officers and highlights other accomplishments.