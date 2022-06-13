At the request of the City Council, Chief Susan Smith and Deputy Lisa Culp recently addressed the current state of the Police Department as well as challenges with recruiting and retention.
As the YPD steadily loses officers, an average of 6½ a year in the last seven years, the chiefs talked about the challenges faced by the department and how they propose fixing the problems.
Unable to fill vacancies, some agencies have chosen not to respond to certain calls and some are not able to maintain the level of service that is expected by their communities.
“We are doing everything we can to continue to maintain our customer service. That is very important to us, our small-town community feel, but we do have our challenges,” Culp said.
Other challenges affecting the YPD include morale issues, migrant surges, the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in city administration, supply chain issues, increased training requirements and expanded responsibilities.
‘DEFUND THE POLICE’
Asked to explain the declining number of applicants for police officer positions, Culp pointed to social issues and the “defund the police” narrative as reasons for discouraging new applicants. “They have put a cloud over being a police officer,” she noted.
Smith said that national protests left officers feeling “beat down” to the point that the department brought in counselors to talk to them.
“Mental health for our department is at the forefront right now. We are taking strides to make sure we’re monitoring them and making sure we’re doing everything we can to keep their mental health on par for what they’re doing right now in the current climate,” Smith said.
MIGRANT SURGES
As a record number of migrants cross into the U.S. through Yuma, the department must deal with related issues that draw on its staff.
“It requires a lot of meetings, it requires a lot of preparation to make sure we are prepared and we don’t miss something. It is time consuming,” Smith said.
Having Yuma at the forefront of immigration led to many dignitary visits that required police escorts. “It brings individuals to our borders and our community that requires us to offer some protection because they are dignitaries coming here,” Smith said.
As part of grant-funded Operation Stonegarden, YPD supports Border Patrol in efforts to enhance border security by stopping illegal activity within the city and surrounding areas.
Stonegarden as well as other special operations, such as impaired driving details, are run on volunteer overtime. However, officers aren’t signing up for these spots “because they worked so much overtime this past year, they’re exhausted,” Smith said. “There are increasing times when we’re not able to fill the positions on those overtime details because our personnel does not want to work overtime anymore, which used to not be a problem.”
Mayor Doug Nicholls asked whether migrant surges were causing a rise in arrests. The chief clarified that the toll was not due to arrests among migrants, but rather the need for more coordination and preparation “in case something happens.”
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
COVID-19 deeply affected hiring, which came to a complete stop during the first year of the pandemic, and the department is still trying to make up for the lost time.
The department was not allowed on the Marine Corps Air Station or any college campus for recruiting activities. “That hurt us. You cannot not hire personnel, especially sworn officers, for six to nine months and not feel the effects of it, and we’re still trying to get out of that,” Smith said.
“And in addition, the academy shut down because it’s run by (Arizona Western College),” she noted.
In response, YPD put together its own in-house academy via video-conferencing. The department had been told cadets’ credits would count. In the end, they didn’t, and cadets had to start over.
“Additionally, COVID affected, like everybody else, our staff both professionally and personally. It was stressful to be out there (in contact with the public). Many of them lost family and friends to COVID, and it took a toll on our morale, on our personnel and our mental health,” Culp said.
OTHER CHALLENGES
Supply chain issues have made it difficult to acquire new vehicles, ammunition and other equipment.
The responsibilities of officers have expanded as they deal with the effects of homelessness, mental health crises and opioid addiction.
Changes in city administration have made it difficult to move forward. Smith noted that she’s had “three bosses in three years,” and with each new administrator, “it’s back to square one” with the need to “get to know each other, educate each other.”
Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton has been at the helm of the organization for the last six months. “We’re working really well together. He listens, he takes our suggestions, he works through them,” Smith said.
COUNCIL PRAISE
Mayor Doug Nicholls and the council members were quick to heap Smith and the department with praise. “Just personally, I’m extremely proud of the department you lead. I’ve never been in the position to excuse the actions of you and your officers,” Nicholls said. “And at no time on this council has anyone even mentioned the phrase ‘defund the police’ because this is not the intention of this group. We’re behind the police department and the men and women who serve with you.”
Councilman Gary Knight also stressed that the Yuma community appreciates the department and its officers. “At least I haven’t seen anything ‘defund the police’ anywhere here,” he said.
His impression, Knight added, is that the morale issue is due to overwork because of the officer shortage. “That’s where we need to concentrate on fixing,” he said.
“We have a wonderful department, and I have heard that from those who left and came back and from the public,” Councilman Mike Shelton said.
Smith clarified that the low morale was not due to lack of support from the community. “Our community is amazing, and they are giving and they are supportive. It’s not a local narrative, but most of the officers watch the national news, and it was constant back then, just a bombardment. It was horrible enough that it affected their morale,” Smith said.
“Our community is a wonderful community. I don’t know if I would do this job in any other community without the backing of our city, staff, council and this community,” she added.