At the request of the City Council, Chief Susan Smith and Deputy Lisa Culp recently talked about the current state of the Police Department as well as challenges with hiring and recruitment.
This story examines the officer shortage and reasons the department hasn’t been able to attract qualified applicants and keep experienced officers.
YPD has been losing officers steadily in the last seven years, with an average loss of 6½ officers per year.
“This is not sustainable, and we will have to turn this around,” Culp said.
The department has added more civilian positions to assist the officers, with an average gain of four civilians per year. The civilians hired to support sworn personnel have included accident investigators, public safety technicians, police recruits and video analysts.
As of January, the department traded three sworn positions that it has been unable to fill for 12 full-time civilian positions that included five public safety technicians, three accident investigators and four police recruits.
Nevertheless, it hasn’t been enough. The department is authorized to have 167 sworn officers, but it currently has 137, meaning it’s down 30 officers. In addition, nine officers are in training, three are at the academy, and six are in field training.
YPD also has seven officers off the streets for different reasons, including military, light or no duty, and administrative leave.
Two officers will be retiring this year, and four are actively testing for positions in other jurisdictions. The department has already lost eight officers this year.
Vacancies can be found in the Patrol Division, which is down 25 officers, including eight patrolmen, six traffic officers, four neighborhood resource bicycle officers, six special operations group officers and one K9 officer.
The Investigations Division is down by nine detectives, and the overall department is short three supervisors.
On the civilian side, the department has 121 authorized positions and is short 22, including eight dispatchers, four public safety technicians, three records specialists, two animal control, one parts runner, one background investigator and three part-time employees.
“It’s been very difficult to hire the animal control officers. We’ve opened that at least six times to try to fill those positions,” Culp said.
They explained that the long hiring process doesn’t help. After a candidate applies online, human resources prescreens the applications and sends background packets to those who are eligible. The packets that are returned by the due date are turned over to a background investigator. After a short background investigation, candidates are Invited to take a written exam. If they pass, they take agility and oral exams.
At this point, the department conducts a deep dive into their background, which includes an interview, polygraph and psychological and medical exams. If they pass all these, they are offered a position and hired.
In 2019, YPD received 1,195 applications and hired 14. In 2020, the department received 972 applications and hired 15. In 2021, 956 candidates applied, and 17 were hired. So far this year, YPD has hired two cadets and one lateral transfer and five cadets are currently in the background phase.
Culp explained how the number of applicants results in so few hires. In 2019, when 14 officers were hired, the pool of candidates started out with 1,195 applicants. Once they were prescreened, 507 were sent background packets and only 120 people returned the packets, a return rate of 23%.
In 2021, 493 background packets went out and only 194 packets came back, a 38% return rate. In 2022 so far, 270 background packets have gone out, and 99 have been returned, a 36.6% return rate.
“If we started out with 99 people in the first round of the background packet and we lose out people at each testing, we can see how the number quickly dwindles down,” Culp said, noting that the background packet asks for 10 year’s worth of employment, education and police contacts. Sometimes applicants read the packet and see that they will not qualify so they don’t fill it out.
The dispatch hiring process is almost the same, just a little bit more lenient as the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board guidelines don’t have to be followed.
In 2021, the department sent out background packets to 545 dispatch applicants, and 129 were returned, a 23.6% return rate. Ten dispatchers were hired.
So far in 2022, the department sent out 221 background packets and 35 have been returned, a 17.4% return rate. The department has hired 11 dispatchers.
WHY ARE OFFICERS LEAVING?
The reasons that officers leave the YPD are several, but high on the list is the starting pay and the cost of healthcare benefits.
In a May survey conducted by the city, the starting pay in Yuma ranked No. 15 for officers and No. 13 out of 18 for dispatchers when compared to other agencies in the state.
Areas like Buckeye, Oro Valley and Casa Grande, which have smaller agencies and lesser areas of responsibility, have “much higher” starting pay, Smith noted.
Another challenge is pay compression, when there’s little or no pay difference between ranks. “You cannot just address the starting pay for the police officers. We already have pay compression between our ranks,” Smith said. “Just to address the starting pay for the police officer is going to aggravate that pay compression even further. It has to be a comprehensive analysis and comprehensive plan to move everybody within the ranks so it lessens that compression.”
Smith added: “I believe there’s a way to push everybody up so that it lessens that compression and we can separate the different ranks.”
The agency has lost officers to Goodyear, Peoria and Chandler. “It’s pretty disheartening for us,” Smith said. “We are continuing to lose officers to these agencies, among others, including Queen Creek and (Arizona Department of Public Safety).”
Smith noted that some officers currently have their families on the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, the state’s Medicaid program, because they can’t afford to pay the high insurance premiums.
“When they have a family and it’s cheaper to go to another agency or they need medical care and they need to be closer to more medical facilities, you can’t fault an employee for leaving. They have to do what’s right for their families,” Smith said.
In answer to a question from Councilman Chris Morris, Smith explained that when applicants don’t pass the physical agility test, the department trainer works with them to get through the process.
In further discussion as to why so many applicants drop out of the process, Smith explained that the department must adhere to AZPOST rules, which often results in disqualifying some applicants, especially those with criminal records.
“It’s still very stringent. You cannot have used marijuana for two years, legally or illegally, prior to applying for the position of police officer,” Smith explained, noting that sometimes the department will hire applicants as civilian investigators as they wait out the two years before they transition to sworn officer if they still want to do that.
Candidates who apply for civilian positions must pass a drug test. If the test pops up positive, a candidate must wait for six months to a year to reapply.
Smith and Culp outlined other challenges that the department is facing, including low morale due to the “defund the police” national narrative and exhaustion due to too much overtime.
Future stories will go deeper into those challenges and how the chiefs propose solving them, as well as details on the department’s recruitment and retention efforts.