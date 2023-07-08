Gov. Katie Hobbs delivered her State of the State address in Yuma on Friday, highlighting some of the issues important to Yuma, such as broadband, agriculture, water and border security.
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce hosted the event held at the Arizona Western College Schoening Conference Center.
After being introduced by “mentor” Yuma County Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi, Hobbs noted that she’s made it a priority to be present and engaged in rural communities.
“As I’ve met with leaders across the state, including here in Yuma, I’ve made it clear that I’m a governor for all Arizonans, and not just Maricopa County. I set out to build an Arizona for everyone. We want an Arizona where a farmer in Yuma has the same access to healthcare as a CEO in Phoenix, where a student in San Luis has the same quality of education as their counterpart in Mesa,” she said.
EDUCATION INVESTMENTS
She kicked off her address by pointing out the state’s investment of more than $600 million in K-12 public education, “focused not just on Maricopa County, but on schools across the state.” As part of the bipartisan budget, public schools will receive an additional $300 million in funding this year for employee stipends, capital projects, professional development, IT modernization and more. Another $368 million will support building renewal maintenance and new school construction.
Another important part of that budget, Hobbs noted, was getting the aggregate expenditure limit for next year “suspended now, which will provide certainty for schools, parents and students so that they can focus on education.”
To address teacher retention, one of the biggest challenges hitting rural schools, Hobbs established the Educator Retention Task Force made up of educators and administrators from all over the state, including Louisa Arreola, a language arts teacher at San Luis Middle School and a school board member at the Somerton School District.
“The reality is that we don’t have an educator shortage, we have a retention crisis. I look forward to reviewing the task force’s recommendations later this year and fighting for solutions to keep our educators in the classroom,” Hobbs said.
The governor also recently announced an investment of $3.6 million to Arizona Western College as part of the Future 48 Workforce Accelerator Program. The Arizona Commerce Authority will partner with local schools to provide workforce training and electrical technology, advanced manufacturing, broadband fiber optic and solar installation in support of the Yuma region’s aerospace and defense industries. Collaborators include industry partners, such as the US Army Yuma Proving Ground and Yuma Electric
In addition, this year’s budget secured $15 million for Arizona Western College. “Our community volunteers are part of the critical pipeline that helps build a stronger Arizona, and this funding will allow AWC to expand and develop its workforce programs,” Hobbs said.
The governor recently signed Senate Bill 1400 into law, allowing community colleges to count learners in no-credit training programs towards their full-time student enrollment.
“This recognizes the important role that our community colleges play in providing workforce training and education,” Hobbs noted.
She also “proudly” pointed out that the newest student member of the Board of Regents is Yuma’s David Zaragoza, currently an engineering student at Arizona State University. A graduate of Gila Ridge High School and a tutor at Arizona Western College, he “demonstrates passion and dedication to helping more rural and Latino students like himself access higher education,” she said.
Noting the benefits of getting a headstart in child development, both intellectually and socially, she praised the First Things First Yuma Regional Council led by Mia Sanchez and Regional Director Rudy Ortiz for doing the “important work” of giving families the opportunity to access early childhood education.
BROADBAND ACCESS
Hobbs stressed her commitment to expanding broadband access and connecting communities all over the state. Last week, she announced that Arizona will receive nearly $1 billion to build out broadband infrastructure.
“My initiative is to bridge areas of this deep digital divide with this historic investment, connecting all unserved and underserved Arizonans, especially in our tribal and rural communities,” she said.
This year’s budget includes $23.6 million for rural broadband accelerated match funds in anticipation of the federal award.
While the federal investment is forthcoming, Arizona is already planning and investing in a broadband network. Two major projects, each enabled by $10 million in state investments, are currently being finalized. The state is partnering with Yuma County on a $35 million project to build a middle-mile network that will enable last-mile fiber service to Yuma, San Luis, Fortuna, Foothills, Somerton and Wellton, bringing high-speed broadband to 175,000 residents and 10,000 businesses.
In Yuma, Hobbs stated, broadband technology is leading to water innovation. “We recently accepted a proposal from Yuma County to move forward with a $6 million grant for wireless network expansion to further the smart cutting-edge agricultural practices and water use efficiency that takes place here in the Yuma area, creating significant water savings for crops that feed the rest of the country,” Hobbs said.
AGRICULTURE LEADERSHIP
“And speaking of water and agriculture, I want to thank everyone for your tremendous contribution to the food supply and food security both for Arizona and the entire country,” she added. “This success is not possible without a strong leader at the helm, which is why I was proud to nominate Yuma native Paul Brierley to lead the Department of Agriculture. As my team and I searched the state for the next leader of one of the most important agencies in the state, it only made sense that we look to Yuma, a place so central to Arizona agriculture.”
She explained that Brierley led the University of Arizona’s Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture and is therefore “perfectly suited to guide Arizona agriculture to even greater heights as we navigate a more water-constrained future.”
She also recognized Yuma as a “unique agricultural area that has developed infrastructure and farming practices to make it one of the most efficient and highly productive agricultural areas in the Colorado River Basin. The fact that 90% of vegetables in the United States between October and April come from Yuma is a testament to the progressive agriculture business practices here.”
COLORADO RIVER
Pointing out that Yuma’s past success and future viability is dependent upon reliable water supplies from the Colorado River, she noted that earlier this year, in partnership with California and Nevada, she announced a historic proposal to stabilize the river, an agreement to conserve 3 million acre-feet of water in Lake Mead over the next three years to forestall declines in reservoirs.
“Without this partnership, the federal government would have forced drastic cuts to Arizona’s water use. Instead, we successfully negotiated voluntary conservation efforts, allowing states and cities and farmers to have a say in their water future. This three-state proposal has bought us time and security in the short term for our Colorado River supplies,” Hobbs said.
However, the governor stressed that the long-term risks to the Colorado River and Arizona’s elevation “are still very real” and all water users in the Colorado River Basin “must band together and step up to address those risks and contribute to actions that will ensure the river will meet all our needs.”
She expressed commitment to protecting Arizona’s Colorado River supplies in the short- and the long-term as the post-2026 operating guidelines for the management of the river are developed and adopted.
AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Hobbs also noted that affordable housing is central to her administration. In her first week in office, she issued an executive order to reestablish the Governor’s Interagency and Community Council on Homelessness and Housing, which consists of a broad set of experts and practitioners from across the state who will develop and implement a plan to address housing challenges in Arizona.
“When assembling this council, which convened for the first time last month, my team knew that Yuma should be specially represented. And that’s why I’m thrilled that Mayor Doug Nicholls will be serving on this council, offering important perspective and insight on the specific issues this region is facing,” Hobbs said.
To ensure more affordable housing units, last month the Arizona Department of Housing allocated the maximum possible amount of low-income housing tax credits. Of the 1,000-plus units that will come online, 180 of those will be in Yuma, between the Catalina Square and Vistara developments.
In addition, the state budget includes more than $230 million in housing investments, including special resources for veterans, seniors and those returning from incarceration.
“So long as housing and homelessness remains an ongoing challenge for residents here in Yuma and across the state, I will continue to advocate for the resources needed to build an affordable Arizona,” she said.
BORDER CHALLENGES
Hobbs noted that adding to the strain on the Yuma community are the “challenges and shortcomings” on the southern border.
“When I took office, I made it a priority to meet with local law enforcement and Border Patrol in the Yuma sector to hear directly from them about the challenges they face and how the state can help. After these conversations, it was clear that tailored support was needed,” she said.
Using money from the Border Security Fund, the state earmarked $30 million to allow Somerton, Yuma, Wellton and the Cocopah Indian Tribe “to invest in meaningful technological support and ensure that they have the tools they needed to effectively manage the border.”
She also noted that when Title 42 expired, her office worked closely with Mayor Nicholls and the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office to ensure that they had what they needed.
“Together we successfully prevented thousands of street releases from taking place,” Hobbs said.
While the border poses challenges, she noted that it also provides opportunity. “Cross-border commerce is critical to the economic development of Yuma and the entire state,” Hobbs said.
She recently hosted Mexico Secretary of Tourism Secretary Miguel Torruco and Sonoran Governor Alfonso Durazo, and “recommitted” their efforts to expand tourism between Arizona and Sonora.
“My administration is working hard to ensure that we fully leverage this partnership as a single asset and work closely with our partners south of the border because their success is our success,” Hobbs said.
She noted the recent groundbreaking of the San Luis Port of Entry expansion, which “will expand the capacity and capabilities of the port of entry, allowing Border Patrol to better carry out their mission of promoting trade and business in Yuma County. They will continue to take this holistic approach that removes politicization of the border and replaces it with real effective solutions for everyone.”
In addition, the governor announced that the state will be providing “much-needed relief” to local agencies and nonprofits that provide services to thousands of crime victims in Arizona with a one-time allocation to make up for a Victims of Crime Act shortfall and allow for the continuation of essential resources such as shelter, legal services and housing. This money will go to organizations like Amberly’s Place in Yuma.
PRAISE FOR YUMA
In closing, Hobbs praised the community. “In the four times that I’ve traveled to Yuma since taking office, I’ve been inspired by the leadership and innovation that happens here,” she said. “For too long, counties like Yuma have gone without proper support, and they still managed to provide for their residents and the state. Whether you’re a farmer putting food on the table for millions of Americans, a small business owner providing residents with reliable services, an educator making sure every student in your classroom succeeds or a law enforcement officer serving your community, the passion here is profound.
“It is clear to me that with meaningful, consistent investments, Yuma will thrive for generations to come, and I’m here today to express my commitment to each of you. Together, I am confident that we can move the state forward and build an Arizona for everyone,” Hobbs added.