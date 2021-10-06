The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area is now offering annual park passes to Yuma’s two state historic parks for families, couples and individuals. The organization runs the Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park and Colorado River State Historic Park.
The following are the available passes:
- Family Pass $50, for two adults and up to four children (13 and younger)
- Couples Pass $40, for two adults (14 and older)
- Individual Pass $25
Passes are valid for one-year admission into the park from the date of purchase. Annual passes are not valid for special event entrance and are non-transferable. Passholders must present valid identification when using a pass for park entrance.
Purchase tickets at the following locations: Colorado River State Historic Park, 201 N. 4th Ave.; Yuma Territorial Prison, 220 N. Prison Hill Road; and Yuma Heritage Center, 180 W. 1st St., Suite E.