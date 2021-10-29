The annual community passes for admission to Yuma’s two state historic parks can now be purchased online.
The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area is offering passes to the Colorado River and Yuma Territorial Prison state historic parks on the YCNHA website at www.yumaheritage.com/passes.
The tickets also can be purchased at either of the state historic parks or at the YCNHA offices located in the Heritage Center at 180 W. 1 st St.
Family passes are $50 and allow admission for two adults and up to four children. Couples passes are $40. Individual passes are $25.
The passes are non-transferable and non-refundable. Special events are not included with the passes.
The intention in offering money-saving passes is to encourage more visits by local community members, winter visitors and those who already visit multiple times a year, according to a YCNHA press release.
The organization noted that it’s a way for Yumans to support the valued assets in the community and perhaps entice them to bring others along to share key pieces of the “historic Yuma experience.”
YCNHA shared a “major thank you” to Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls for suggesting annual community passes as “something special” that can be offered to local Yumans and residents of the surrounding region.
The organization also thanked Matt Molenar, owner of MGM Design, “for building our vision of online sales into a simple, intuitive, mobile friendly purchasing process.” YCNHA described it in the press release as “so simple to use and yet so flexible to apply. It’s ideal for ticket sales, fundraisers, golf tournaments, raffles, donations or anything else that doesn’t fit into the normal shopping cart approach.”